After leading Team India in a 1-0 series win over New Zealand, Hardik Pandya is enjoying his time off the field with former India cricketer MS Dhoni. CSK captain and Hardik Pandya share a special bond as MS was his first captain in international cricket. In a recent video shared by Hardik on his Instagram account, he can be seen dancing alongside Dhoni and famous Indian rapper Badshah. Several users on social media have claimed the video is from Dubai, even though the exact time and place of the recording are unknown.

In Rohit's absence, Hardik led the Indian side in the T20I series against New Zealand; he is not playing in the ODI match against the Kiwis. The Indian team is being led by Shikhar Dhawan in the 50-over task.

The all-rounder made the most of his free time by partying in Dubai, where he was joined by the renowned Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni. Here is the clip:

The second ODI against New Zealand, which was part of the Indian cricket team's current assignment, was called off owing to weather. Earlier on Friday, the Indian squad had suffered a 7-wicket loss in the first ODI. Many veteran players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and others, aren't playing in the ODI series against New Zealand because they needed a break from the demanding T20 World Cup campaign in which India was defeated in the semi-finals.