IND vs NZ: A Look At Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand Test Series

The sight of a pitch with a fair smattering of grass and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah putting in hard yards at nets might be the early signs of India sticking to the three pacers theory for the first Test against New Zealand here from Wednesday. Keeping in mind next month’s trip to Australia where pacemen will have to shoulder the bulk of bowling, India have been giving more exposure to their quicks since the recent home series against Bangladesh.

Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep did the duty against Bangladesh, and the hosts might persist with the trio against the Kiwis as well. The weather prediction for the next few days is also for gloomy hours here, strengthening the case of going in with three quicks. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir kept the cards close to his chest.

"It (combination) depends on conditions, wicket and opposition. The best part about this dressing room is that we've got so many high-quality players and we can select any of them. We know they can do the job for us. That is what is called the depth. We'll have a look at the wicket tomorrow. We'll have a chat and see what is the best combination to do the job at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," Gambhir told reporters here on Monday.

However, Gambhir, skipper Rohit Sharma and other members of the think-tank will certainly consider the recent struggles New Zealand batters went through against Sri Lankan spinners. The Kiwis lost 37 wickets to the Lankan spinners led by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya while getting blanked in the two-Test series last month.

India can bank on left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel, who is also a handy lower-order batter, and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

So, will India explore that option here?

"Obviously we've got a lot of quality, not only Kuldeep Yadav, but we've got a lot of other quality bowlers in the squad. I've said it before as well that we don't leave anyone out. We only select the playing 11 who can do the job for us," said Gambhir without closing the option of an extra spinner alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

If the pitch and conditions remain the same, New Zealand won’t complain because it can bring their pacers into the game. In that case, they will depend heavily on strapping pacer William O’Rourke to rattle the Indian line-up.

O’Rourke was their most successful bowler against Sri Lanka, taking eight wickets despite not having any assistance from the Galle pitch. New Zealand top-order batter Rachin Ravindra spoke about his expectations from the Bengaluru pitch.

"I think traditionally Bangalore is a little bit less turning (pitch). You see a lot of fast bowlers taking wickets here. It might not be as turning as what we might expect in Mumbai," said Ravindra.

But Ravindra said Kiwis will have to approach the Test without a prejudiced mind as far as the nature of the pitch is concerned.

"It might not turn on the first, second day, but may be on the third, fourth or fifth day. It's important for us to play what's in front of us and not come into this game with preconceived notions. We know what Test cricket in India is. We know the quality of the Indian fast bowling set-up too. So, it's not like they're just going to produce a rank turner," he said.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand Test Series take a look at the head to head stats of both sides in Test format...

Matches Played: 62

India won: 22

New Zealand: 13

Drawn: 27

Last result: India won by 372 runs (Wankhede; December 2021)

Last five results: IND won - 1; NZ won - 3, Draw - 1