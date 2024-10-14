IND vs NZ 1st Test: India’s Probable Playing XI For First Test Against New Zealand, Sarfaraz Khan In, KL Rahul Out - Check Here

IND vs NZ: After a dominant 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, Team India is gearing up for a three-match Test series against New Zealand, with the first Test set to begin at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16. The BCCI recently announced India’s squad for the series, which largely mirrors the team that faced Bangladesh, with only Yash Dayal missing out. All other members from the Bangladesh series have retained their spots, making this a strong lineup for India against the Kiwis.

With a stable squad, few changes are expected in India’s playing XI. However, one area of speculation revolves around the possibility of resting either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj to accommodate an additional spinner. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were benched throughout the Bangladesh series, but their inclusion could be a strategic advantage. New Zealand’s struggle against spin during their recent two-Test series in Sri Lanka might tempt India to bring one of them into the starting XI. While Kuldeep Yadav offers more as a pure spinner, Axar Patel is the better batter, making the final decision an intriguing one for the team management.

Another exciting battle for a spot in the playing XI is between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz, who made his Test debut earlier this year against England, has made a strong case for himself with a double century in the 2024 Irani Cup, representing Mumbai against the Rest of India in Lucknow. If he gets selected, he could replace Rahul at the No. 6 slot. However, KL Rahul’s experience and recent half-century against Bangladesh might keep him in the lineup for the first Test. Rahul has amassed 2969 runs in 52 Tests, proving to be a reliable middle-order batter.

India’s top order looks settled, with captain Rohit Sharma set to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in red-hot form in 2024. Shubman Gill will continue at No. 3, followed by India’s star batters Virat Kohli at No. 4 and Rishabh Pant at No. 5.

In the all-rounders department, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, two of India’s most reliable spin-bowling all-rounders, are expected to feature prominently. They will be key players for the hosts, contributing with both bat and ball, especially considering New Zealand’s struggles against spin in the past.

India’s fast-bowling attack will likely feature Jasprit Bumrah, with a chance that Akash Deep could make his Test debut. If India decides to rest either Bumrah or Siraj, this would open the door for Akash or a second spinner to be included.

India’s Probable playing XI For The 1st Test Against New Zealand:

- Rohit Sharma (C)

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- Shubman Gill

- Virat Kohli

- Rishabh Pant (WK)

- Sarfaraz Khan

- Ravindra Jadeja

- Ravichandran Ashwin

- Jasprit Bumrah

- Akash Deep

- Kuldeep Yadav

India will be aiming to extend their strong form in Test cricket and set the tone for the series in Bengaluru. With a strong blend of experience and young talent, the hosts will look to capitalize on New Zealand’s weaknesses, especially against spin, and maintain their dominance on home soil.