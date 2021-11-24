IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st Test at Green Park, Kanpur at 9.30 AM IST November 25

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand Test series

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand Test series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs NZ at Green Park, Kanpur: A stern examination from the Indian spin attack, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, will await New Zealand when the two teams face each other in the first of the two Tests at the Green Park Stadium here on Thursday. While New Zealand, the current holders of the World Test Championship, will be looking to start the second cycle on a winning note, India will be eager to turn the tables on an opposition which has a 3-2 lead in the last five Test meetings. For the hosts, who will be the without the services of Virat Kohli (returning for second Test), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and an injured KL Rahul, it is a chance to try out younger players in the batting department with the South Africa tour immediately following.

TOSS: The 1st IND vs NZ Test toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 9.00 AM IST – November 25.

Match Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Wriddhiman Saha, Tom Blundell

Batsmen – Kane Williamson (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara

All-rounders – Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Tim Southee

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

INDIA: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddihman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj/Umesh Yadav

NEW ZEALAND: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson/Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville

IND vs NZ Squads

INDIA: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

