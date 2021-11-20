हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ind vs NZ

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7 PM IST November 21

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand T20I series, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips IND vs NZ T20I Series, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand T20, Fantasy Playing Tips - India vs New Zealand T20I series

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7 PM IST November 21
Source: Twitter

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Tomorrow's IND vs NZ at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Team India so far have done impressive work by winning both the T20I against New Zealand. However, the Men in Blue will be looking for a white-wash against New Zealand as they already won the three-match T20I series leading 2-0. New Skipper Rohit Sharma is in blistering form as in both the games he has 48(36) and 55(36), he'll look for a clean record start to his captaincy journey in the third T20I against New Zealand. In the second T20I, New Zealand tried to get back into the game but Rishabh Pant had other ideas as he smacked two-consecutive sixes for India in the death overs, in addition to 117runs scored by Sharma and Rahul for a total of 154runs. India's bowling attack did the rest as Indian Spinners in middle-overs restricted New Zealand to 153/6. Overall, India have done a much better job than they did in the World Cup.

TOSS: The 3rd IND vs NZ T20I toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 21.

Match Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Martin Guptill, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell 

Bowlers – Trent Boult (vice-captain), Ish Sodhi, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lickoe Ferguson, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ Squads

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ INDIA Dream11 Player List/ NEW ZEALAND Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – India vs New Zealand/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ind vs NZIndia vs New ZealandT20 matchIndia vs New Zealand 2021CricketRohit Sharma
Next
Story

Pakistan's Hasan Ali slapped with a demerit point by ICC for THIS reason

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Light Combat Helicopter to the Air Force