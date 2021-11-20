IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7 PM IST November 21

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Tomorrow's IND vs NZ at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Team India so far have done impressive work by winning both the T20I against New Zealand. However, the Men in Blue will be looking for a white-wash against New Zealand as they already won the three-match T20I series leading 2-0. New Skipper Rohit Sharma is in blistering form as in both the games he has 48(36) and 55(36), he'll look for a clean record start to his captaincy journey in the third T20I against New Zealand. In the second T20I, New Zealand tried to get back into the game but Rishabh Pant had other ideas as he smacked two-consecutive sixes for India in the death overs, in addition to 117runs scored by Sharma and Rahul for a total of 154runs. India's bowling attack did the rest as Indian Spinners in middle-overs restricted New Zealand to 153/6. Overall, India have done a much better job than they did in the World Cup.

TOSS: The 3rd IND vs NZ T20I toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 21.

Match Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Martin Guptill, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Trent Boult (vice-captain), Ish Sodhi, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lickoe Ferguson, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ Squads

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

