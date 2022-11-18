topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS NZ

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 1st T20I at Wellington, 12 PM IST, November 18

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs NZ, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 1st T20I at Wellington, 12 PM IST, November 18

With an eye on the future, Hardik Pandya's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand will take on each other in the first of the three T20Is to be played straight after T20 World Cup 2022. The first match will take place at Wellington and all eyes will be on the future players of Team India in this format. The prospect of Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh bowling in tandem is already very exciting. Not to forget, there is some T20 batting richness in form of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson. Shubman Gill has got a T20 call-up too for the first time too. 

Also Read: India need new T20 captain in place of Rohit Sharma, if it’s Hardik Pandya WHY NOT, says ex-coach Ravi Shastri

Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain in a team led by Hardik Pandya. This is a fresh change as selectors look for new  leaders in this format. Hardik is the right guy to lead this squad as he has shown in the recent times with victory in IPL and then leading against Ireland in Ireland and winning that series too. 

All 3 wicketkeeper and batters - Pant, Kishan and Sanju Samson - are expected to feature in the playing 11 first the 1st IND vs NZ T20I as predicted here. India must look to play these stars on a consistent basis so that they play fearless cricket an are unafraid to take on the world.   

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Keeper – Devon Conway

Batters – Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Finn Allen (vc)

All-rounders – Darryl Mitchell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers –  Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner

India vs New Zealand Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Live Tv

Ind vs NZIndia vs New Zealand 2022IND vs NZ T20I seriesIndia vs New Zealand 1st T20IKane WilliamsonHardik PandyaIND Dream11NZ Dream11IND Predicted 11NZ Predicted 11Sanju SamsonRishabh PantIND vs Nz newsIND vs NZ updates

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites