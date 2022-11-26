IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match in Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7 AM IST, November 27

Team India hopes to turn things around against New Zealand in the second ODI on Sunday after losing the first ODI by 7 wickets in Auckland. It goes without saying that the Men in Blue must win this game in order to avoid losing the series 0-2 overall. In fifty overs, Shikhar Dhawan's team amassed 306 runs, but the Kiwis successfully chased it down. Tom Lathan's undefeated 145-run innings earned him the title of Man of the Match.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh made their ODI debuts in the opening game, but the Indian hitters did their job with the bat as the spinners struggled to pick off wickets on a regular basis. The Men in Blue would like to win this game and turn the last ODI into a series-deciding encounter, so Dhawan will be looking for an improved performance from his bowlers.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI - Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Tom Latham (c)

All-rounders – Washinton Sundar, Darryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik, Mitchell Santner

Probable Playing XIs - IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Full Squads - IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham