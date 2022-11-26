India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match online and on TV?

India will be looking for significant batting and bowling improvements to tie the series in the second game at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday after falling to New Zealand by 7 wickets in the opening ODI of the series on Friday in Auckland's Eden Park. Hamilton is a city that is one and a half hours' drive from Auckland, so there will be some adjustments made because Seddon Park is a batting-friendly surface with proportions that are not as peculiar as those of Eden Park. The visitors are aware that they need their openers, captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, to score runs more quickly if they want to win the series.

Dhawan and Gill put on an opening partnership of 124 runs in 23.1 overs, but they got off to a slow start since the surface gave New Zealand bowlers some seam and swing, which led to just 40 runs being scored during the power play. The pair continued on to earn their individual half century, but they were unable to turn their knocks into a significant total. In addition, Dhawan and Gill each played 46 and 38 dots in the game, respectively, for dot-ball percentages of 59.74 and 58.46. Dhawan had 72.22% of the boundary percentage, while Gill only had 44%. India will need Dhawan and Gill to be at the top of their game in terms of speed and aggression if they hope to reach a high total at Hamilton.

On the first ball, Suryakumar Yadav stroked a beautiful cover drive that led to his dismissal. As the number four hitter, Rishabh Pant must move past his problems and find the perfect time. Shreyas Iyer continued to lead the way for India to reach the 300-mark with a brilliant 80 despite being bothered by short balls and having some luck on his side. Before Washington Sundar took on the New Zealand bowlers with a furious 37 not out off 16 balls in the last five overs of the innings, Sanju Samson was essential in providing Iyer with the ideal support. With the ball, India desperately lacked a sixth bowling option, a feature that is essential in one-day international cricket.

Despite having precise lines and lengths to start his new-ball session, Shardul Thakur was costly in the latter parts of the game as Tom Latham scored 25 runs off of him in the 40th over. Arshdeep Singh, making his debut, and Yuzvendra Chahal leaked a lot of runs as Latham aggressively attacked in his 145-run stand. Only Sundar, who had some very useful off-spin, and Umran Malik, who was making his first ODI debut and racing up the batters with speed and control, were able to trouble the New Zealand batsmen. The Blackcaps will be pleased with how Latham stepped up to save them with a knock that will go down in history.

They would also be overjoyed as captain Kane Williamson, who was 94 not out and was supporting Latham in chasing down 307, found his form. The Indian hitters were initially troubled by Matt Henry and Tim Southee, while Lockie Ferguson, despite being expensive, had the useful skill of shattering stands and picking off wickets quickly in succession. According to Iyer after the game, it should be a game where India is expected to correct its mistakes in both bowling and batting, in addition to some misfields that occurred on the field.

Full Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Tim Southee.

Here's all you need to know about India vs. New Zealand's 2 ndODI:

When will the second ODI match between India and New Zealand start?

The India vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI will start at 7:00 AM IST on Sunday, November 27. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where will the India vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Where can you watch the India vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be aired live on DD Free Dish.

Where can you live stream the India vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?

The India vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.