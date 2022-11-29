When India play New Zealand in the third One-Day International on Wednesday, they will be attempting to save the three-match series. The second ODI in Hamilton was called off due to inclement weather. Shubman Gill, though, persisted in impressing and was batting on 45 when play was suspended due to rain. In addition, Suryakumar Yadav scored 34 runs in just 25 balls. For the upcoming game, Gill and Yadav are both anticipated to be included in the starting lineup. However, it will be intriguing to see if captain Shikhar Dhawan will start Sanju Samson.

There is growing demand for Samson to participate despite his absence from India's selection for the forthcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. Kane Williamson will be hoping to win the third ODI and secure a crucial series victory in the meanwhile.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI - Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Tom Latham (c)

All-rounders – Washinton Sundar, Darryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik, Mitchell Santner

Probable Playing XIs - IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

My Dream11 team - IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Tom Latham (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Washinton Sundar, Darryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik, Mitchell Santner

Full Squads - IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham