India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match online and on TV?

On Wednesday in Christchurch, the final ODI match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place. The second game was called off owing to the weather while New Zealand won the first one by 7 wickets. In this series, India's bowling has been their weakest link. In the first game, they scored 306 runs but were unable to defend it. The Indian team's most notable runs thus far in this series have come from Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has so far in this series appeared to be in decent shape. Kane Williamson, the captain, and Tom Latham, the wicketkeeper, have both been performing well. It's expected that this matchup between these two teams on Wednesday will be another thrilling cricket match. New Zealand will be seeking to win this game and win the series, while India will be hoping to win this game and tie the series.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C) Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Full Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Tim Southee.

Here's all you need to know about India vs. New Zealand's 3rd ODI:

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand start?

The India vs. New Zealand 3rd ODI will start at 7:00 AM IST on Wednesday, November 30. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where will the India vs. New Zealand 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs. New Zealand 3rd ODI will take place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Where can you watch the India vs. New Zealand 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The 3rd ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be aired live on DD Free Dish.

Where can you live stream the India vs. New Zealand 3rd ODI match in India?

The India vs. New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.