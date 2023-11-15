IND Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match in Mumbai, 2PM IST, November 15

Team India are facing off against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s Indian side finished at the top of the Points Table with nine wins in nine matches and will be looking to continue their winning run en route to a fourth appearance in the ODI World Cup final.

New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered four successive losses in the World Cup 2023 before finally managing to squeeze through into the knockouts with a win over Sri Lanka in their last league match. India defeated the Black Caps comfortably in Dharamsala last month in a league match between the two sides.

“I mean that was a great game as well when we played India in pool play. I think when you get to finals, things sort of start again. It’s on the day and I think prior to that, you’re really focusing on two, or whatever it is, six weeks perhaps of good cricket to hold you in good stead at the back end of round robin play. Because it’s very difficult I think for nine games to kind of micromanage that process,” Williamson said on the eve of the match on Tuesday.

“It’s about how you want to express yourself as a team day in day out and assess the conditions in front of you and the different opposition that you keep facing. So yeah, for us it’s looking to do something similar and it’s going into this game with fresh eyes and looking to play what's in front of us and the conditions will be different again and like I say that’s a big part of the challenge not only the opposition but the change in venue as well,” he added.

India are likely to stick to the same playing 11 while New Zealand also have all of their players available for selection and all-rounder Kyle Jamieson might also be in contention to play in the match.

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: November 15, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult