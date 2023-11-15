IND Vs NZ Match Prediction: Who Will Win Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Today? What Astrologer Says

Indian cricket fans are waiting with bated breath for today's (November 15, 2023) semifinals and are fervently hoping that the country's winning streak continues, ensuring a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals. But India's opponent New Zealand is no easy opponent. Not only do they have a great team, but four years ago, the same team had knocked out India following MS Dhoni's iconic runout which left Indian fans heartbroken as India lost all wickets for 221 chasing the Kiwis' 240 run total. So will India be able to avenge last World Cup's defeat or is another heartbreak on the cards for Indian fans? While we will know the answer only after the match, how are both teams poised astrologically? Pandit Jagannath Guruji, astrologer, finds out.

India Vs New Zealand: How Are Stars Aligned For Today's Match

According to the celestial signs, this match is poised to be a thrilling encounter, says Pandit Jagannath Guruji. India, with an undefeated streak in the tournament, is riding high. On the flip side, New Zealand, after some setbacks, clinched the 4th spot just in time to make it to the semis.

"Astrologically speaking, India's horoscope is beaming with a powerful combination of Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter. This cosmic alignment hints at India possibly outshining New Zealand in the semis and securing a spot in the World Cup 2023 finals. However, New Zealand's horoscope is not lagging behind, with the Sun and Neptune bringing positivity to the entire team. Despite their strengths, India's cosmic alignment seems stronger, pointing towards a competitive match where India may emerge victorious, claiming their 10th consecutive win in World Cup history," says Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Players Who Might Shine Today

Let's focus on the players who might steal the spotlight today. "Rohit Sharma's horoscope showcases outstanding leadership skills, and his Uranus in the 7th house indicates he could provide an excellent start to India's inning. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, with smooth transits of Venus and Moon, are expected to score well. In the bowling department, the seasoned duo of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah is anticipated to pose challenges to the Kiwi batsmen. Thanks to Pluto transiting in the 8th house, spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav might play crucial roles," shares Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Cricket World Cup: New Zealand Will Give A Good Fight But Might Lose

While New Zealand is expected to give a tough fight, the cosmic alignment suggests they may fall short in the end, the astrologer predicts. "The horoscope of New Zealand and its players looks promising, but when compared to India, it appears to lack certain elements. This may result in New Zealand providing good competition, but the pressure might get to them in the final moments, causing them to be knocked out of the World Cup 2023," Pandit Jagannath Guruji says. He further predicts, "Due to the current alignment of the Moon, players like Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Santner might contribute to the team's total score. However, Rachin Ravindra might not shine with the bat today. Despite their efforts, New Zealand might not have what it takes to qualify for the finals."

IND Vs NZ: Astrological Predictions

Pandit Jagannath Guruji also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his predictions, check out his post:

Planets aligning for India's historic 10th consecutive win in ICC #WorldCup2023 against New Zealand! Brace for an epic showdown as both teams vie for victory, but the stars predict India's upper hand on the road to the finals. #India #NewZealand #PanditJagannathGuruji — Pandit Jagannath Guruji (@GurujiJagannath) November 14, 2023

So here's wishing the Indian team and all the fans the very best!