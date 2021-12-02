हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IND vs NZ, Mumbai Test weather and pitch report: Rain likely to delay start of 2nd Test

The second Test between India and New Zealand is set to take place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai from Friday (December 3) but it is highly unlikely that the match will start on time on Day 1. 

Mumbai has seen unseasonal rain for the past two days and it seems the second Test between these two sides will be a rain-curtailed one. 

On Thursday, the Indian cricket team practised at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground's indoor facilities while the Black Caps had to cancel their training session due to rain. 

The groundsmen will have the task of drying the pitch and the wet outfield and if it rains consistently on Thursday, the chances of starting the match on time will become less. 

How will the pitch play?

As far as the pitch is concerned, it is expected to help spinners more after the draw in Kanpur. 

A PTI report read: "The Wankhede strip has a pretty bald look with all grass shaved off to help the slow bowlers after the low bounce at Kanpur's Green Park literally deflated them. However, the pitch that will be on offer at the Wankhede from Friday is expected to help both seamers as well as spinners.
    
"The persistent rain, with the pitches being under cover, means that there is bound to be a lot of moisture underneath the surface."

India Test captain Virat Kohli returns to the side after resting for the T20 series anf the first Test. Kohli was back in nets a week back and had been training in nets with Sanjay Bangar, trying to fix the loopholes in his batting. He is stuck at 70 international centuries for a long time now and will be looking to make one finally at his adopted home. 

