IND vs NZ, Mumbai Test weather and pitch report: Rain likely to delay start of 2nd Test

The second Test between India and New Zealand is set to take place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai from Friday (December 3) but it is highly unlikely that the match will start on time on Day 1.

Mumbai has seen unseasonal rain for the past two days and it seems the second Test between these two sides will be a rain-curtailed one.

On Thursday, the Indian cricket team practised at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground's indoor facilities while the Black Caps had to cancel their training session due to rain.

Yesterday's rain and more overnight showers have left the Wankhede Stadium too wet for training today. The team will go to the ground this afternoon for a look around and to set up. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/gW1Lfjbrja — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 2, 2021

The groundsmen will have the task of drying the pitch and the wet outfield and if it rains consistently on Thursday, the chances of starting the match on time will become less.

How will the pitch play?

As far as the pitch is concerned, it is expected to help spinners more after the draw in Kanpur.

Good overcast morning from WANKHEDE! Covers removed as the incessant rains stopped, tinge of grass on the wicket! pic.twitter.com/Rimlgzvolf — Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) December 2, 2021

A PTI report read: "The Wankhede strip has a pretty bald look with all grass shaved off to help the slow bowlers after the low bounce at Kanpur's Green Park literally deflated them. However, the pitch that will be on offer at the Wankhede from Friday is expected to help both seamers as well as spinners.



"The persistent rain, with the pitches being under cover, means that there is bound to be a lot of moisture underneath the surface."

India Test captain Virat Kohli returns to the side after resting for the T20 series anf the first Test. Kohli was back in nets a week back and had been training in nets with Sanjay Bangar, trying to fix the loopholes in his batting. He is stuck at 70 international centuries for a long time now and will be looking to make one finally at his adopted home.