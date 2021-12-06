IND vs NZ: R Ashwin gives SPECIAL gift to Ajaz Patel for his 10-wicket haul

Cricket is a sport played tough on the field and when you perform the opposing team praises you and respects you. Something similar happened when Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin presented his Team India's Test jersey to Ajaz Patel signed by the entire Indian team on becoming the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to bag all 10 wickets in an innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"As a mark of respect and something that I enjoyed from the dressing room. I thought I will get my jersey signed by my teammates," said Ravichandran Ashwin while presenting him the jersey.

Ajaz Patel was thrilled to receive the jersey of Ravichandran Ashwin as he has always held him in high regard. Ashwin was also one of his victims in his 10-wicket haul where the Kiwi recorded the figures of 10-119.

"I am not going to reply I have got chills down my spine now," told Ajaz Patel while taking Ashwin's jersey.

The left-arm spinner Ajaz is now in the elite company of England's Jim Laker who took a 10-wicket haul against Australia in 1956 and Anil Kumble who took his 10-wicket haul against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1999.

Ajaz Patel also recorded the 2nd best bowling figure by a Kiwi in Test cricket with figures of 14-225 behind Sir Richard Hadlee who took 15 wickets conceding 123 runs against Australia in Brisbane in 1985.