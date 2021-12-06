हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

Virat Kohli becomes only player to achieve THIS huge feat

Kohli achieved the feat after India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format of the game.

Kohli achieved the feat after India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

"Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," BCCI tweeted.

Resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand.

In his very next over, Jayant Yadav dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4.

The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win.

