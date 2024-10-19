IND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden international century during the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 26-year-old took just 110 balls to reach the milestone, showcasing his aggressive intent with 13 boundaries and three towering sixes.

Sarfaraz, who replaced Shubman Gill in the playing XI due to Gill's stiff neck, finally made his mark on the international stage after seven innings in Test cricket. His maiden century was especially remarkable given his dismissal for a duck in the first innings of this match. This achievement also marked the 22nd instance of an Indian player scoring both a duck and a century in the same Test match.

After India’s openers fell quickly in the second innings, Sarfaraz formed a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli, adding over 100 runs for the third wicket. His innings was vital in India’s efforts to take the lead, as they continued to push towards a dominant position in the match.

Sarfaraz’s domestic form has been exceptional. Just earlier this month, he hammered a double century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup against Rest of India. His First-Class record has been equally impressive, with 15 centuries under his belt, and he has gained a reputation for turning his hundreds into massive scores. In fact, he has converted 10 of those 15 centuries into 150-plus innings, including four double hundreds.

With an astonishing First-Class average of 69.56, the highest among active cricketers, Sarfaraz’s domestic success has now translated to the international arena. His highest First-Class score of 301 not out, achieved for Mumbai in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy against his former team Uttar Pradesh, further illustrates his potential for big scores.

Sarfaraz’s international debut earlier this year against England saw him start with twin half-centuries in Rajkot and another fifty in Dharamsala, helping India clinch the series 3-1. His Test century against New Zealand now solidifies his place in India’s batting lineup as a future star.

Sarfaraz Khan’s performance in this match signals the beginning of what could be a long and fruitful career for India. His consistency in domestic cricket is now translating into key contributions at the highest level, and India will surely count on him as a critical player in the years to come.