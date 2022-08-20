NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

Kehna Kya Chahte Ho: Indian fans troll Pakistan's captain Babar Azam for his poor English - Watch

After the win, Babar was asked a few questions during the post-match presentation where Baar failed to speak fluent English and thus was trolled by Indian cricket fans. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is in excellent form ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. His side is touring Netherland for the three-match ODI series where Babar has scored 131 runs in two matches so far with the help of two fifties and an average of 65.50. He is striking the ball at 87. Pakistan won the first game by 16 runs while the second game was a comfortable win for Babar's side where they thrashed the host by 7 wickets. After the win, Babar was asked a few questions during the post-match presentation where Baar failed to speak fluent English and thus was trolled by Indian cricket fans. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Babar Azam's poor English - 

India and Pakistan will take on each other in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. Men in Green thrashed Team India by 10-wicket in their last encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma's side can take revenge. 

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

 

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

 

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

 

Final: 11 September, Dubai

