Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is in excellent form ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. His side is touring Netherland for the three-match ODI series where Babar has scored 131 runs in two matches so far with the help of two fifties and an average of 65.50. He is striking the ball at 87. Pakistan won the first game by 16 runs while the second game was a comfortable win for Babar's side where they thrashed the host by 7 wickets. After the win, Babar was asked a few questions during the post-match presentation where Baar failed to speak fluent English and thus was trolled by Indian cricket fans.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Babar Azam's poor English -

No disrespect to Babar Azam, but it is the most funniest video, I seen on Twitter today. _

pic.twitter.com/5ihWljphrE — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) August 19, 2022

'__'_ __________ _____ (__ _______)'



Shadab Khan introducing Babar Azam to @AFCAjax players.pic.twitter.com/4KnJGEzmSv — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) August 19, 2022

No disrespect to Babar Azam, but it is the most funniest video, I seen on Twitter today. _

pic.twitter.com/5ihWljphrE — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) August 19, 2022

No disrespect to Babar Azam, but it is the most funniest video, I seen on Twitter today. _

pic.twitter.com/5ihWljphrE — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) August 19, 2022

Even Sarfaraz used to speak better english than Babar Azam_ pic.twitter.com/mvK4S701J3 — Vaibhav Ingale (@itzvri45) August 18, 2022

Even Sarfaraz used to speak better english than Babar Azam_ pic.twitter.com/mvK4S701J3 — Vaibhav Ingale (@itzvri45) August 18, 2022

Babar Azam's cricket skills = __

Babar Azam's English = __ — Yash _____ (@iamweiird) August 19, 2022

Even i can speak better English than

Babar Azam.@babarazam258 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/p5UHxck1UE — Over Thinker Lawyer __ (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) August 19, 2022

Game by game, @babarazam258's English is improving too. Great signs _____ — Mir Aabid ( _______) (@Listenaabid) August 18, 2022

We're judging players & human beings on the basis of fluency in speaking English and/or educational qualification now? Well, then... Babar Azam is graduate & Sachin Tendulkar is 12th pass. What the F does that prove now? _ https://t.co/32dgMAvwVF — Ayush (@abasu0819) August 19, 2022

India and Pakistan will take on each other in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. Men in Green thrashed Team India by 10-wicket in their last encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma's side can take revenge.

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai