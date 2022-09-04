NewsCricket
IND VS PAK ASIA CUP 2022

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Deepak Chahar bowls in nets after Ravindra Jadeja's injury ahead of Super 4 clash, See PIC

With Avesh Khan also out of form, will India go with him or not? Interestingly we saw pacer Deepak Chahar bowling in the nets ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match pn September 4.

Sep 04, 2022

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Deepak Chahar bowls in nets after Ravindra Jadeja's injury ahead of Super 4 clash, See PIC

Team India play another big contest in Asia Cup 2022 as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium tonight. This is the second time the two teams are taking on each other in the tournament. India won the contest in the Group stage by 5 wickets and Babar Azam-led side will be loking to avenge that loss. Not to forget, both teams are coming into this contest having lose 1 player each in their sides due to injury. While India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is out of the competition due to a knee injury, Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is out of the XI due to a suspected side strain.

It would be interesting to see who takes place of Jadeja in the Indian playing XI when we know that Jadeja won't play the match today. With Avesh Khan also out of form, will India go with him or not? Interestingly we saw pacer Deepak Chahar bowling in the nets ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match pn September 4. His picture went viral on the internet as many fans feel that he has been added to the squad. 

For the uninitiated, Deepak is not part of Indian squad for Asia Cup 2022. He is their as a backup bowler and could join squad only if any of the 3 pacers get injured. Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the tournament, has been replaced by Axar Patel who is a like-for-like replacement. 

India are expected to either go with Axar in the XI vs Pakistan or include either of Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda in the XI. Hooda looks a better bet as he can give your 2 or 3 overs with the ball as well. Many former players have been voting for Deepak to be a part of the playing XI.    

