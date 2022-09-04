Pakistan captain Babar Azam is continuing to struggle in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he failed for the third successive time in the tournament. The stakes were high in Pakistan's third match in Asia Cup as they were taking on arch-rivals India in the Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium. However, Babar could score only 14 off 10 balls before being dismissed by leggie Ravi Bishnoi. Babar's innings included just 2 boundaries. On the previous two occasions, Babar had scored 10 and 9 vs India and Hong Kong respectively.

Pakistani fans took to Twitter to roast their captain, saying he might have caught the disease of 'poor form' from Virat Kohli, who he had met before the tournament on the sidelines of the net session. Well, all of this was just a light humour and nothing else. Pakistan and Indians are very passionate about cricket and such funny tweets do come about when their heroes fail.

Take a look at the reactions as Babar Azam was trolled on Twitter