IND vs PAK: Babar Azam called 'tails' or 'heads' at toss? Fans troll Ravi Shastri for 'BIG BLUNDER'

Unlike the first clash of India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022,  Babar Azam won the toss in the Suepr 4 match and opted to bowl first. That meams KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will come out to bat in the first innings of the all-important match. However, there was a little bit of confusion when the toss happened. The match referee was confused what was the call made by Babar. Rohit Sharma later asked Babar to go to commentator Ravi Shastri who was doing the toss for Star Sports.

Here's what happened: Shastri asked Rohit to flip the coin toss and Babar was supposed to make the call. Babar yelled 'Tails' (as heard on TV) but Shatri said 'heads' is the call. The match referee Andy Pycroft was then confused as the coin landed as tails only. Shastri went quiet before Rohit came to the rescue and asked Babar to make a call and sent him to Shastri. 

Here's the video: 

Cricket fans found humour in al this. They trolled Shastri on Twitter. Here are some best reactions. 

Not to forget, there was a lot of noise inside the stadium and amid such noise, it is alwas difficult to hear properly and Shastri made that error. This sometimes happen during a cricket match as well when umpires do not hear a faint edge off the bat. 

 

  

