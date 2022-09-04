India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Unlike the first clash of India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, Babar Azam won the toss in the Suepr 4 match and opted to bowl first. That meams KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will come out to bat in the first innings of the all-important match. However, there was a little bit of confusion when the toss happened. The match referee was confused what was the call made by Babar. Rohit Sharma later asked Babar to go to commentator Ravi Shastri who was doing the toss for Star Sports.

Here's what happened: Shastri asked Rohit to flip the coin toss and Babar was supposed to make the call. Babar yelled 'Tails' (as heard on TV) but Shatri said 'heads' is the call. The match referee Andy Pycroft was then confused as the coin landed as tails only. Shastri went quiet before Rohit came to the rescue and asked Babar to make a call and sent him to Shastri.

Here's the video:

The coin has favoured Babar, check out below what Pakistan chose to do!



Keep watching #INDvPAK at the DP World #AsiaCup2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar!#BelieveInBlue #GreatestRivalry - Round2 pic.twitter.com/C2PyULDCRB— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2022

Cricket fans found humour in al this. They trolled Shastri on Twitter. Here are some best reactions.

Babar Azam said Tails and Ravi Shastri said Heads is the call _#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/RLnP8XargO— Karamdeep __ (@oyeekd) September 4, 2022

Is Ravi Shastri deaf??? Who let Pakistan win the TOSS even after Babur Azam called it for TAILS. It was clearly evident that India won the Toss, but was forced to bat first.— Arnabaditya Prasad Sahoo (@ap_sahoo) September 4, 2022

The toss came up as tails which Babar Azam rightly said...But Ravi Shastri called it heads to create confusion. He needs to be sober during playing hours...He can enjoy later during happy hours #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 @RaviShastriOfc— Shoeb Zama (@shoebzama83) September 4, 2022

Not to forget, there was a lot of noise inside the stadium and amid such noise, it is alwas difficult to hear properly and Shastri made that error. This sometimes happen during a cricket match as well when umpires do not hear a faint edge off the bat.