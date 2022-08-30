Former Pakistan pace sensation Mohammad Amir acknowledged Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's performance against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28). The right-handed all-rounder scored a crucial match-winning 33 off 17 balls during India's chase of 148 and took 3 wickets in his 4 overs to showcase an all-round performance against the Babar Azaz-led Pakistan. Undoubtedly, Pandya was handed the player of the match after the blockbuster clash ended for his contributions with both bat and ball.

After the match, Pandya recalled the 2018 Asia Cup when he was taken off the field with a stretcher against the same opponents in the post-game interview and also posted the picture of that moment on his social with a picture included Sunday's game captioning it, "The comeback is greater than setback."

After Pandya's social media post, former Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir responded to it on Twitter writing, "Well played brother," with a clap emoji for the all-rounder's stellar performance against his nation.

Checkout the post and Amir's response below...

Well played brother https://t.co/j9QPWe72fR — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) August 29, 2022

Notably, Amir retired from international cricket in 2020 but wanted to make a comeback later on. However, he was never invited to represent the Men in Green again due to various issues with the country's cricket board.

"I can remember those scenes where I was taken on a stretcher and it was the same dressing room. So there is a sense of achievement with whatever has happened. As players, we get the fruit but I would like to credit Nitin Patel and Soham Desai (team physios) who have worked so hard on me for my comeback," Hardik said.

"I genuinely didn’t feel like seven runs were too much in the last overs. Whether they keep five or ten fielders, I had to go for a big hit. I genuinely showed my emotions for the first time in the game when you got out. But to be honest, I knew that the bowler was under pressure and I was waiting for him to make a mistake. From the field setting, I understood that he will bowl back-of-a-length and I was ready for it," Pandya added.

To defend Hardik Pandya's statement that he didn't feel seven runs were too much in the last over to win, take a look at the video below when 6 runs were needed in 3 balls to win and Hardik gave a 'keep calm' node to Dinesh Karthik on the other end.