'Baap Baap Hota Hai, Beta Beta Hota Hai' - quote said by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag to Pakistan's great bowler Shoaib Akhtar is one of the most famous moments from a cricket match and quite popular among the Indian fans. Since Sehwag has revealed the conversation between the two cricketers, the quote has been used by fans in context of the India vs Pakistan clash.

Recently, the same quote didn't go well with Akhtar in a TV news debate when an anchor repeated the line. Shoaib was furious and he also denied that he doesn't remember Sehwag actually saying so. Later on, he requested the anchor to maintain the level of respect and speak about the game of cricket in cricket sense only.

"First thing, agar yeh cheez usne mere muh pe boli hoti toh woh bachta nahi. (If he had said this to my face then he wouldn’t have survived). I don’t know when and where he said this. I had even asked him once in Bangladesh whether he said this or not then he had denied it. Secondly, we should celebrate these occasions and talk about cricket rather than doing these. I respect India a lot, I respect you too and I never say such things which may create differences between the two countries,” Akhtar told the Indian news anchor.

However, this is not the first time Akhtar denied to Sehwag's statement. During an interview with Pakistan's ARY News, Akhtar denied former India's opener 'Baap Baap Hota Hai' statement a couple of years back too.

Coming to the blockbuster clash of India vs Pakistan, the Men in Blue completed their mission 'revenge' on August 28 in their opening clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Chasing a total of 148 runs in 20 overs, Pakistan gave India a tough task with some impressive bowling performance but all-rounder Hardik Pandya's 33 off 17 guided India home with 2 balls to spare.