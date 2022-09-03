Virat Kohli seems to have returned to form in the Asia Cup 2022 as he smashed an unbeaten 59* against Hong Kong, and 35 against Pakistan. India's head coach was impressed with the timely return to form from Virat. Dravid is also hopeful that Virat can continue to dominate bowlers till the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

"I can't tell you what conversation I had with Virat or with any player. He played well in the previous game. Happy that he got a break and hopefully he can kick on from here. Virat is keen on putting on some big performances and I am glad he did well. The way he played in the last match was really good. He came back after one month's break. I am happy for him too. For us, it is not really about how many runs he makes. For us, even a small contribution is important too when the team is really looking for it to win," Dravid said ahead of Pakistan clash in Super 4s in Asia Cup 2022.

"It is a big preparation for us for the World Cup. We have tried to develop a bigger pool of players. You got to have backups these days due to Covid and injuries. We are lucky to have one of the best on our side. Any time Ashdeep Singh can step in. We have come here wanting to play the best side. There is not any workload management for this tournament," he added.

Talking about facing difficulties in choosing the playing XI while having so many good options, he said "it is a pleasant headache" to have. "There should be a backup for every position. There will be someone missing out. I have had a tough conversation with some players who have missed out but they deserved it. There is nothing wrong with their ability."

"For us, it is only a match like others. If we win then it is very good if we lose then we will play against Sri Lanka. We have a lot of quality players. Pakistan are in good form but we need games like these to improve ourselves. You are able to judge the players and even I can get a lot of answers to the questions I have," he added.

Praising Pakistan's young pace sensation Naseem Shah, Dravid said "Naseem Shah has bowled well but even our batters have scored runs against Pakistan. We do not look at what Pakistan have, we want to focus on our strengths and what we have."