Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who played a match-winning innings in the Super 4s clash against India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, suffered a knee injury during wicket-keeping in the first innings of the match and will undergo an MRI scan ahead of Pakistan's match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Rizwan made a brilliant effort to stop the ball behind the wickets with a high jump but unfortunately landed on his right knee. However, after the team physio's help, Rizwan continued with wicket-keeping. He even played a match-defining knock in the second innings.

"My foot feels ok at the moment but I'll get a better idea about it later. But I feel great and nothing can be better than Pakistan winning," Rizwan said after the match.

According to News.com.pk. the Pakistan Cricket Board said that Rizwan has been shifted to hospital after a thrilling win in Dubai. Rizwan will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Meanwhile, for the second time in a week, an India-Pakistan match went down the wire. For the second time in Asia Cup 2022, the result of an India-Pakistan match came in the final over. But this time, critical knocks from Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz, with Asif Ali chipping in, helped Pakistan finish on the winning side, beating India by five wickets in the second Super Four stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After Virat Kohli slammed his second consecutive fifty in as many matches for India to post a competitive 181/7, Rizwan also got his half-century in as many games with a 51-ball 71. But the game turner was left-handed Nawaz's promotion to four, striking 42 off 20 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

With 26 runs needed from the last two overs, Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali took 19 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over. Arshdeep Singh, who dropped Ali for a duck an over earlier, got the equation to two runs off two balls. But Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the match in Pakistan's favour with a ball to spare.