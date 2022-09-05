NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Disappointing: Akram, Gambhir and Shastri question Pant's place in Team India after defeat against Pakistan

Pant, who didn't play in the Group A match against Pakistan as Dinesh Karthik was preferred, was included in the eleven for Sunday's match over the veteran keeper-batter. Pant hit two fours in his 14 off 12 balls before reverse-sweeping straight to backward point off Shadab Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Disappointing: Akram, Gambhir and Shastri question Pant's place in Team India after defeat against Pakistan

Former cricketers Wasim Akram, Gautam Gambhir and Ravi Shastri questioned Indian left-handed batter Rishabh Pant's shot selection in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan, which resulted in his early dismissal at a crucial time in the first innings at Dubai International Stadium. Pushed into batting first, Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul came out all guns blazing in a 54-run opening stand. Reverting to their aggressive attacking approach, Virat Kohli top-scored with 60 off 44 balls, hitting four fours and a six. But the rest of the batters, including Pant, fell quickly in a bid to go big as India posted 181/7 in 20 overs.

Pant, who didn't play in the Group A match against Pakistan as Dinesh Karthik was preferred, was included in the eleven for Sunday's match over the veteran keeper-batter. Pant hit two fours in his 14 off 12 balls before reverse-sweeping straight to backward point off Shadab Khan.

In the videos that have come online on social media, as soon as Pant returned to the dressing room, Rohit was seen asking him the reason for his shot which led to his dismissal. Pant was also seen explaining to the India skipper his reasoning behind playing that shot.

After the match ended, Gambhir expressed his disappointment on Star Sports over Pant's manner of dismissal. "Rishabh Pant will be disappointed because that's not his shot, his shot is probably hit it over long-on or deep mid-wicket, you end up hitting over there and get out, absolutely you can take it because that's your strength. Your strength is not reverse-sweeping."

Akram too agreed with Gambhir's views. "Especially, Gauti (Gambhir), at that stage of the game, there was no need to play that shot. I know he plays that shot in Test cricket, I know he is one of the top players in world cricket but in this stage of the game, that shot wasn't required."

Shastri, who as head coach of India had drilled the importance of appropriate shot selection in Pant, pointed out how Pant hadn't learnt from the type of shots played by Rohit, Rahul and Kohli.

"Particularly after what he saw Rohit, Rahul and others were doing. Where were the runs coming? It was down the ground and in the V. It was a beautiful pitch, hats off to the groundsmen, the ball was skidding onto the bat. That's his strength, he can smack it. No boundary is big for Rishabh Pant if he connects it, but that's his area. Absolutely, right (on criticism over shot selection)."

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Asia Cup 2022Rishabh PantRishabh Pant news updateRishabh Pant newsRishabh Pant updateRishabh Pant formRishabh Pant vs PAKRishabh Pant vs PakistanInd vs PakIND vs PAK news updateIND vs PAK newsIND vs PAK updateIndia vs PakistanIndia vs Pakistan asia cup 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature