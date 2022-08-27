NewsCricket
RAHUL DRAVID

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid tests negative for Covid, joins Rohit Sharma's side in UAE

Rahul Dravid did not travel with the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2022 and VVS Laxam was named as his replacement. 

 

 

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for Covid and is set to join the team on Sunday ahead of his side's opening match in Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. Earlier VVS Laxman was named interim head coach in Rahul's absence. Rahul had tested positive on August 21, just ahead of India's departure for the mega event. He had to remain in home isolation in Bengaluru. According to a report by Indian Express, Dravid was tested twice and returned negative in both the RT-PCR tests. He is all set to join Team India ahead of the Sunday clash. 

More to follow...

