India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for Covid and is set to join the team on Sunday ahead of his side's opening match in Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. Earlier VVS Laxman was named interim head coach in Rahul's absence. Rahul had tested positive on August 21, just ahead of India's departure for the mega event. He had to remain in home isolation in Bengaluru. According to a report by Indian Express, Dravid was tested twice and returned negative in both the RT-PCR tests. He is all set to join Team India ahead of the Sunday clash.

