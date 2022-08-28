Virat Kohli was a touching distance of a fine fifty on return to international cricket as he scored 35 off 34 balls in the Asia Cup 2022 clash vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Kohli was dismissed off Mohammad Nawaz's spin as he tried to take him on but was caught at long off. That was the same way Rohit Sharma had departed an over ago. Virat looked in good touch although he was dropped early on. He knock included 3 fours and 1 six respectively. One of the boundaries that he scored took him past a big milestone. Virat now has completed 300 fours in T20Is.

The record came as Kohli struck a delivery by Pakistan`s Shahnawaz Dahani. The India vs Pakistan game is also Kohli's 100th T20 match, the accolade served as another cherry on the top as he continued to bat on the third spot alongside Rohit Sharma. Paul Stirling from Ireland leads the tally with 344 boundaries while Rohit Sharma leads from the blue jerseys with 313 fours.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya bagged three while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped four and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets.Opting to field first, India got off to a decent start as their star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Pakistab captain Babar Azam after scoring 10 runs on 9 deliveries in the third over of the innings. India bowled 15 dot balls in the first 4 overs itself, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh produced a marvellous bowling display. After the captain`s wicket, Mohammad Rizwan played some bold and aggressive shots to keep the scoreboard running.