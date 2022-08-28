LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steady India in tricky chase
Check India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates from Game 2 of tournament on Sunday (August 28) HERE.
- Team India will take on Pakistan in Game 2 of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday.
- Rohit Sharma's Indian team have 7-2 edge in T20I matches against Pakistan.
- Virat Kohli will become 1st Indian batter to play in 100 T20I matches.
Rohit Sharma’s Team India will begin their title defence in Asia Cup 2022 with the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Emotions will be running high for both sides this time. India will be looking forward to starting off their title defence with a bang and avenging their loss during the last meeting at ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.
On the other hand, Pakistan will be aiming to down Team India once again and carry on with the momentum they have had over India since their last outing. Historically in T20Is, India has an overall edge over Pakistan. Ever since their first T20I meeting at ICC T20 World Cup 2007, both sides have clashed nine times in the shortest format of the game.
India has won seven of these games while Pakistan has only won two matches. But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 back in October 2021, Team India had a rare slip up against their arch-rivals.
Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes. Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (68 not out) meant that Men in Blue succumbed to a shocking ten-wicket defeat.
Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Group A match here.
Rohit GONE! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma 12 (17) caught by Ahmed bowled by Nawaz. Big wicket for India and a change of batting order too as Ravindra Jadeja walks in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli is still in the middle and looking in good-touch.
IND - 50/2 (8 Overs), Kohli 33 (29) & Jadeja 0 (0)
Virat, Rohit keep cool - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma keep their cool after the pressure was mounting on the Indian batting lineup as KL Rahul was dismissed earlier for a duck. Pakistan still coming in hot but getting the replies from both Kohli, he's on 24 off 22 at the moment.
IND- 29/1 (5.1 Overs), Kohli 24 (22) & Rohit 4 (8)
India off to TERRIBLE start - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
KL Rahul GONE! On the very first ball, his bad run against Pakistan continues and the pressure is right back at India now! The next moment Virat Kohli is dropped at second slip. Pakistan's debutant Nasim Shah has a dream start on his first T20I game.
IND- 3/1 (1 Over), Kohli 1 (4) & Rohit 1 (2)
That's it! IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan cricket team have been bowled out for 147. Arshdeep Singh dismisses Dahani, cleans him up to pick the last wicket, his 2nd tonight.
India need 148 to win this contest!
Two in two for Bhuvi! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Wow, Bhuvneshwar Kumar on fire as India pacer dismisses Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah on back to back delivers in the 19th over. Dahani comes in at 11 and ruins the over a bit with a six. Yet it is a double maiden wicket.
PAK 136/9 (19.1)
Pakistan lose their 7 wicket - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Arshdeep Singh strikes this time and dismisses Mohammad Nawaz for just 1 off 3 balls. Arshdeep came in fr his 2nd spell and rolled the fingers to bowl a slower, the ball found the inside edge and went straight into gloves of Karthik, umpires raised the finger instantly.
PAK 114/7 (17.1)
Rizwan gone! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Hardik Pandya gets another one, dismisses Mohammad Rizwan for 43. Short ball, at fast pace, Rizwan hesitatingly plays it over third man but does not connect and Avesh catches him.
Hardik gets his third in the same over and removes Khusdil Shah as well.
PAK 97/5 (14.3)
Pandya STRIKES! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Iftikhar Ahmed 28 (22) caught behind by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Hardik Pandya. Another wicket for India as the right-hander is dismissed trying to play a hook-shot against pacey Pandya delivery.
PAK- 88/3 (12.4 Overs), Rizwan 36 (36) & Shah 0 (2)
Pakistan on backfoot - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan are 68/2 after 10 overs as they have lost their skipper Babar Azam and batter Fakhar Zaman early. Rizwan is in the middle but he needs to push the runrate as the projected score at the moment is just around 130 to 140. India are looking for another wicket and corner the Men in Green.
PAK- 68/2 (10 Overs), Rizwan 29 (31) & Ahmed 16 (14)
OUT! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Fakhar Zaman 10 (6) caught behind by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Avesh Khan. The right-arm pacer was taking some hits on his first over but he has proved why he is chosen by skipper Rohit Sharma for this clash.
PAK - 50/2 (6.5 Overs), Rizwan 21 (21) & Ahmed 7 (5)
BIG WICKET! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Babar Azam 10 (9) caught by Arshdeep Singh bowled by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Huge breakthrough for India as the Pakistan skipper departs trying to play a pull-shot but miscues it and gets caught at fine-leg.
PAK - 19/1 (2.5 Overs), Rizwan 3 (7) & Zaman 4 (1)
CLOSE! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan survive from a huge blow! Mohammad Rizwan 0 (2) was given out LBW but he is saved by the review. Babar Azam gets off the mark on his very first ball with a beautiful straight-drive off Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Later on the very last ball, Bhuvi called for a caught behind and India have lost a review.
PAK- 6/0 (1 Over), Rizwan 0 (3) & Babar 5 (2)
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
WATCH: Rohit Sharma and co send best wishes to Virat Kohli ahead of 100th T20I, watch the video HERE.
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates: India vs Pakistan Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates - Toss update!
India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma has elected to bowl first.
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Among Current Indian Squad T20I runs vs Pakistan
311 runs - Virat Kohli
171 runs - All Other Indians
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Team India arrives for the big match!
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut today vs India in team's the opening clash of Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan Cricket team announced on Twitter. Watch video HERE
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
CAN'T KEEP CALM: Twitter floods with reactions as Team India take on Pakistan - Check posts HERE.
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
As the veteran right-hander Virat Kohli gets set to make his 100th T20I appearance for India, his good friend AB de Villiers sent a heart-warming message to Kohli. Read HERE
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India can BEAT Pakistan despite losing toss in Asia Cup 2022 clash, says Aakash Chopra - READ WHY. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai.
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Dew factor to play big role, chasing team in advantage at Dubai International Stadium. Read all details HERE. Notably, the last time India vs Pakistan took place at the same venue in 2021 and toss was a huge factor in that match.
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan players to wear black arm band on their sleeves during the clash against India. Not to forget, more than 5 lakh houses have been destroyed and over a billion cattle deaths have been registered. (Full Story HERE)
Pakistan Predicted XI: Shaheen Shah Afridi OUT, who will replace him?
Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is out with injury. Who will Babar Azam replace him with: Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain. Find out HERE.
Who will OPEN the innings for India with Rohit Sharma?
Let's look at the the Predicted XI for Team India vs Pakistan. Who among KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma? Will Dinesh Karthik sneak into the Playing XI or will he have to bide his time. Read all about it here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai.
