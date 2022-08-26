NewsCricket
IND VS PAK ASIA CUP 2022

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli meets specially-abled fan from Pakistan, heart-warming video goes viral

The 33-year-old batting star has been kind enough to meet fans from India as well as Pakistan on the sidelines of the nets session. He met a Pakistani fan on Thursday and the video went viral within minutes.

Aug 26, 2022

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli meets specially-abled fan from Pakistan, heart-warming video goes viral

All eyes will be on former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is returning after a month-long break to international cricket in India's first match in Asia Cup 2022 vs Pakistan. Kohli has been going through a rough patch and will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the game vs arch-rivals Pakistan. Team India started off the practice session on Wednesday and Kohli looked in great touch, playing big shots against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli looks in great mental state as well and it seems the break has worked wonders for him. 

The 33-year-old batting star has been kind enough to meet fans from India as well as Pakistan on the sidelines of the nets session. He met a Pakistani fan on Thursday and the video went viral within minutes. Kohli met another Pakistani fan, who was specially abled. Her name is Noor and belongs to Karachi in Pakistan. She along with her family waited for more than 3 hours outside the training ground to meet the star. Kohli finally came out and went up to the specially-abled fan to click a picture with her. 

She later told Pakistani media that she feels lucky to have met Indian star. She had also met all members of the Pakistan team but did not go away as she wanted to meet her favourite cricketer from India, who is Kohli. 

Check out the video here.

 "He asked me how am I and spoke to me elegantly," she could be heard saying in the video. The 33-year-old didn't just make time for Noor, but he was generous towards her family as well," Noor told Paktv.tv. "He spoke to us so well. I’ve heard that Kohli has the attitude, but he met us so generously and gave us time," she said. 

ind vs pak asia cup 2022Virat Kohli meets specially-abled fan from PakistanVirat Kohli meets Pak fanIndia vs PakistanAsia Cup 2022

