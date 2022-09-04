IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes fifty, goes past Rohit Sharma and fans cannot keep calm, check reacts
Indian cricket fans could not stop gushing over Kohli and were all praise for him, some saying that Virat of old was back. Others called him 'consistent' Kohli.
Star India batter Virat Kohli continued his good run with the bat and slammed his 2nd consecutive fifty in Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 clash vs Pakistan on Sunday (September 4). Kohli, who came in to bat at his ideal number 3 in the batting lineup, smashed unbeaten 60 of 44 balls to become the top-scorer for his side. This is his 2nd back to back fifty as Kohli has smashed a half-century in the last match vs Hong Kong as well a few days back. Kohli continued the good show and slammed 4 fours and 1 six respectively.
Twitter was all praise for Kohli, some saying that Virat of old was back. Others called him 'consistent' Kohli.
Check out the reactions here.
Most 50-plus scores in T20Is:
32 : VIRAT KOHLI*
31 : Rohit Sharma
27 : Babar Azam#INDvsPAK— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 4, 2022
Back to back half centuries.. this one is better than the other. Placed his innings, calculated aggression and some good quality shots. GOAT for a reason. #Kohli. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/9E9f1XYyaG— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 4, 2022
Consistent Kohli is back_— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2022
Highest T20I Average against a team
(min. 400 runs)
67.6 - Virat Kohli vs PAK*
59.8 - Virat Kohli vs AUS
59.4 - Aaron Finch vs ENG
58.4 - David Warner vs SL
57.0 - Virat Kohli vs WI#ViratKohli | #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK— Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) September 4, 2022
It's not India vs Pakistan
It's Virat Kohli vs Pakistan#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK— Vinodh (@___Vinod_v11___) September 4, 2022
