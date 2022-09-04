Star India batter Virat Kohli continued his good run with the bat and slammed his 2nd consecutive fifty in Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 clash vs Pakistan on Sunday (September 4). Kohli, who came in to bat at his ideal number 3 in the batting lineup, smashed unbeaten 60 of 44 balls to become the top-scorer for his side. This is his 2nd back to back fifty as Kohli has smashed a half-century in the last match vs Hong Kong as well a few days back. Kohli continued the good show and slammed 4 fours and 1 six respectively.

Twitter was all praise for Kohli, some saying that Virat of old was back. Others called him 'consistent' Kohli.

Check out the reactions here.

Most 50-plus scores in T20Is:



32 : VIRAT KOHLI*

31 : Rohit Sharma

27 : Babar Azam#INDvsPAK September 4, 2022

Back to back half centuries.. this one is better than the other. Placed his innings, calculated aggression and some good quality shots. GOAT for a reason. #Kohli. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/9E9f1XYyaG— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 4, 2022

Consistent Kohli is back_— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2022

Highest T20I Average against a team

(min. 400 runs)



67.6 - Virat Kohli vs PAK*

59.8 - Virat Kohli vs AUS

59.4 - Aaron Finch vs ENG

58.4 - David Warner vs SL

57.0 - Virat Kohli vs WI#ViratKohli | #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK— Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) September 4, 2022