IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes fifty, goes past Rohit Sharma and fans cannot keep calm, check reacts

Indian cricket fans could not stop gushing over Kohli and were all praise for him, some saying that Virat of old was back. Others called him 'consistent' Kohli.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes fifty, goes past Rohit Sharma and fans cannot keep calm, check reacts

Star India batter Virat Kohli continued his good run with the bat and slammed his 2nd consecutive fifty in Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 clash vs Pakistan on Sunday (September 4). Kohli, who came in to bat at his ideal number 3 in the batting lineup, smashed unbeaten 60 of 44 balls to become the top-scorer for his side. This is his 2nd back to back fifty as Kohli has smashed a half-century in the last match vs Hong Kong as well a few days back. Kohli continued the good show and slammed 4 fours and 1 six respectively. 

Twitter was all praise for Kohli, some saying that Virat of old was back. Others called him 'consistent' Kohli. 

Check out the reactions here. 

