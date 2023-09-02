Ishan Kishan Equals THIS Massive Feat Of MS Dhoni In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Clash

In a thrilling encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, India squared off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. While the match showcased moments of brilliance from both sides, one man stood out with an extraordinary feat that put him in the same league as the legendary MS Dhoni. Ishan Kishan, the talented young wicket-keeper batsman, etched his name into the record books by equaling Dhoni's remarkable record of scoring four consecutive 50s in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Let's delve into the details of this historic moment.

Ishan Kishan has 50+ average & 100+ strike rate in ODIs.



- This is crazy numbers. pic.twitter.com/Hs92azOCuM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2023

Records Broken By Ishan Kishan



Highest Score by Indian WK against PAK in Asia Cup

82 - Ishan Kishan (2023)*

76 - MS Dhoni (2008)

56 - Surinder Khanna (1984)

56 - MS Dhoni (2010)

Indian WKs Scoring 4 Consecutive 50s in ODI

MS Dhoni (2011)

Ishan Kishan (2023)*

Ishan Kishan's Phenomenal Innings

India won the toss and chose to bat, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter. However, early wickets put the Indian team on the back foot. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were dismissed cheaply by the Pakistani pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. The scorecard read 27-2, and the pressure was mounting.

But then came Ishan Kishan, who not only stabilized the innings but also played a scintillating knock. With a mix of aggression and calculated strokeplay, Kishan scored a brilliant 82 runs off 81 balls. His innings was adorned with 9 fours and 2 sixes. What made this innings even more special was that he was the first Indian wicket-keeper to score 4 consecutive half-centuries in ODIs since MS Dhoni achieved this feat in 2011.

The Historic Record

As Kishan reached his fifty, he not only anchored India's innings but also etched his name in history by joining the elite club of Indian wicket-keepers who have scored four consecutive 50+ scores in ODIs. The only other player to achieve this feat was the legendary MS Dhoni back in 2011. Kishan's consistency and ability to perform under pressure have drawn comparisons to the former Indian captain, and this record only strengthens those parallels.

The Wicket and the Turning Point

Ishan Kishan's innings was instrumental in India's total of 204-5 in 37.3 overs. However, his wicket marked a turning point in the match. Haris Rauf, who had already claimed two wickets, bowled a quick back-of-the-length delivery around off stump. Kishan, perhaps feeling the pressure to accelerate, went for a pull shot but connected poorly, getting it off the bottom end of the bat. The ball ballooned up towards mid-on, where Babar Azam took a relatively straightforward catch. Kishan departed, scoring 82 crucial runs for his team. This wicket opened the door for Pakistan to make a comeback.