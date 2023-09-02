trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656857
IND vs PAK: 'Shaheen Afridi Owns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,' Fans Go Crazy As Pakistan Pacer Removes Star Duo, Watch Video Here

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi removed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early in the recent India vs Pakistan clash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
IND vs PAK: 'Shaheen Afridi Owns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,' Fans Go Crazy As Pakistan Pacer Removes Star Duo, Watch Video Here Source: Twitter

Shaheen Shah Afridi was on fire against India in the Asia Cup 2023 clash on Saturday as he dismissed the two biggest stars of the Indian batting lineup - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After the rain break, Rohit was outclassed by an inswinging delivery by the left-arm pacer whereas Kohli a couple of overs later chopped the ball onto his stumps while playing a shot for a single.

Fans on social media could not keep calm after the left-arm pace sensation of Pakistan dismissed Kohli and Rohit.

Watch the video and reactions here:

India captain Rohit said at the toss that the team will focus on playing good cricket. "We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can't think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series," he said. (More to follow)

