IND vs PAK: 'Shaheen Afridi Owns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,' Fans Go Crazy As Pakistan Pacer Removes Star Duo, Watch Video Here

Shaheen Shah Afridi was on fire against India in the Asia Cup 2023 clash on Saturday as he dismissed the two biggest stars of the Indian batting lineup - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After the rain break, Rohit was outclassed by an inswinging delivery by the left-arm pacer whereas Kohli a couple of overs later chopped the ball onto his stumps while playing a shot for a single.

Fans on social media could not keep calm after the left-arm pace sensation of Pakistan dismissed Kohli and Rohit.

Watch the video and reactions here:



SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI OWNS THEIR GOAT. pic.twitter.com/I1csHtCtq6 — (@leeeenayy) September 2, 2023

Shaheen Afridi is on FIRE



Virat Kohli is the next Indian batsman to fall #AsiaCup #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/bHrvwT79Rm September 2, 2023

Rohit Sharma failed as a batsman, as a Captain. But #BCCI will let it go, imagine if Surya Kumar yadav was in place of him, it would have created a mess.#RohitSharma #INDvsPAK September 2, 2023

Rohit Sharma..tu ab retire ho ja bhai..

Tere se ab nhi hota kuch budhe — ASHUTOSH KUMAR (@ASHUEC2) September 2, 2023

India captain Rohit said at the toss that the team will focus on playing good cricket. "We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can't think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series," he said. (More to follow)