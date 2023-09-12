The Asia Cup 2023 has brought with it an extraordinary challenge for co-hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As the cricketing world's attention turns to this prestigious tournament, one aspect that has caught everyone's eye is Pakistan's gruelling travel schedule. Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, recently shed light on the demanding itinerary that Pakistan's national team has had to endure as they shuttle between their home country and the island nation of Sri Lanka.

The Road to Asia Cup

The journey for Pakistan in the Asia Cup began with a clash against Nepal in Kandy. However, even before the tournament commenced, Pakistan had to embark on a series of arduous journeys. On August 25, the team made the lengthy road trip from Hambantota to Colombo. Just two days later, they hopped on a flight from Colombo to Multan, followed by a swift transit to Lahore. This whirlwind of travel was only the beginning of what lay ahead.

Air Miles and Matches

As the Asia Cup action heated up, Pakistan's cricketers found themselves constantly on the move. On August 30, they took to the skies from Multan to Colombo, and the very next day, they were in Pallekele to take on Nepal. This relentless travel schedule not only affects the players' physical condition but also places considerable mental strain on the squad.

Rashid Latif's Take

Rashid Latif, a cricketing pundit known for his astute observations, raised concerns about the toll this extensive travel might have on the Pakistani players. He questioned the justifiability of retaining Mohammad Rizwan as vice-captain, especially when Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain, has emerged as the preferred wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket. Rizwan's exclusion from the playing XI and his limited participation in recent series have raised questions about his role in the team's leadership hierarchy.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Resurgence

Sarfaraz Ahmed's comeback has been a notable storyline in Pakistan's cricketing landscape. Although he scored just 32 runs in the Test series against Sri Lanka, he showcased his resilience by returning to the playing XI midway through the second Test in Colombo after sustaining a helmet blow. Despite not being selected for the ODI series against Afghanistan and the ongoing Asia Cup, Sarfaraz's presence looms large in the team's wicketkeeping department.

Pakistan's Performance in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan's journey in the Asia Cup 2023 has been a mix of highs and lows. Their emphatic victory over Nepal was followed by a rain-affected match against India, where they shared points. However, a crushing defeat to India in their most recent encounter has put the team on the back foot. With a crucial match against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo, Pakistan faces a daunting task.

The Asia Cup 2023 has undoubtedly presented Pakistan's national team with a demanding travel schedule, challenging their physical and mental resilience. Rashid Latif's insights into the team's leadership structure have added an extra layer of intrigue to their journey in the tournament. As Pakistan continues its campaign, the cricketing world watches with bated breath, wondering if the team can overcome the challenges of relentless travel and find its stride in the Asia Cup.