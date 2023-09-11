LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Team India Look To Continue Dominance

Ind vs Sl Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: In the 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours, Team India has shown their dominance with a perfect record. They won their match against Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs, establishing their authority in the tournament. With a total of 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560, India is positioned as the team to watch out for in this competition. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who also have 2 points in the Super Fours, will be eager to prove themselves against the Indian cricketing giants.

The upcoming clash between India and Sri Lanka on September 12, Tuesday, promises to be a thrilling encounter. India, led by the formidable Virat Kohli, has displayed a balanced team performance, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav all contributing significantly. Sri Lanka, too, boasts a strong squad. As both teams aim to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final, cricket fans can anticipate a high-intensity battle filled with exciting moments. The match is sure to be a spectacle, and fans from both nations will be eagerly watching to see which team emerges victorious in this crucial encounter.

