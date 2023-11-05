Cricket World Cup 2023: How Can India Meet Pakistan Again In Semi-Finals? Check Here

After losing four matches on the go in the middle phase of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan pretty much packed their bags to fly home as the qualification chances for semifinals diminished. Pakistan started off the tournament with wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka but from thereon, their campaign derailed as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa on the trot. Babar Azam and Co then picked themselves up, beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in back-to-back matches to revive their campaign to some extent.

The 'Qudrat Ka Nizam' (force of nature) played out perfectly for the Pakistani team as rain combined with the brave batting from Fakhar Zaman helped them beat a confidence New Zealand side in Bengaluru.

The India vs Pakistan semi-final looks on from hereon. Saying this a week back would have been a far-fetched opinion but not anymore. However, Pakistan need many results to still go in their favour.

Here's what should happen in coming days to see an India Vs Pakistan semi-final in World Cup 2023:

Pakistan must beat England in the match match, preferrably with a better Net Run Rate (NRR). To finish with 10 points.

Afghanistan must lose their next two matches to Australia and South Africa. They will finish with just 8 points.

Netherlands must lose to India and England. They will finish with 8 points.

New Zealand must lose to Sri Lanka. They will finish with just 8 points.

India must beat South Africa and Netherlands to finish on top of the table.

Australia and South Africa look set to finish as no 2 or 3 in the table if all these results occur.

The number 1 team in the table will be India and the number 4 will be Pakistan. The number 1 plays number 4 in semis and number 2 with 3. If India play Pakistan in the semifinals, the match will be played in Kolkata. Pakistan will not play any match in Mumbai for political reasons.

Pakistan's way to semis is still complicated and filled with obstacles. What they should focus on is winning against England. The good thing for them is that England are at their worst in ODIs in a long time. The Jos Buttler's men have won just 1 match out of 8 so far in what has been a horrendous campaig for the defending champions. Babar Azam's men will be eager to beat them and beat them by a big margin to make it to the semis.