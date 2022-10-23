IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Melbourne, 130 PM IST, October 23
India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction India v Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs PAK, India Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Their unblemished record of success against the arch-rivals at the marquee ICC events a thing of the past, a hurt Indian team will be desperate for revenge against a high-quality Pakistan side in a sell-out Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022, in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). While rain is threatening to play spoilsport, it's unlikely to be a complete washout according to people who understand weather conditions here.
Thousands of fans from both countries have crisscrossed the globe to watch their team in action and trust rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to tell you this is another ?match' for them but all the 22 players and the reserves know that this is ‘The Match’. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under whom, India never lost to Pakistan at ICC events, would repeat himself time and again that there is no place for the word ‘revenge’ in a cricket field.
But a lot has changed in the past one year since Shaheen Shah Afridi in an intimidating opening spell gave Pakistan team its first victory in a World Cup across formats. It wasn’t just a match won or a voodoo broken but that 3/31 by Shaheen was also successful in bruising the egos of some of contemporary cricket world's biggest batting stalwarts.
While Rohit, Virat Kohli or KL Rahul aren’t the ones to forget last year’s humiliation in Dubai easily, the fact remains that India as a team has looked slightly under-cooked in recent times.
Match Details
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 16
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Date & Time: October 23 at 130 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 16 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Shami
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-captain: Axar Patel
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 16 Predicted 11
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Sindh, Mohammed Shami/Harshal Patel
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Live Tv
More Stories