IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Melbourne, 130 PM IST, October 23

Their unblemished record of success against the arch-rivals at the marquee ICC events a thing of the past, a hurt Indian team will be desperate for revenge against a high-quality Pakistan side in a sell-out Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022, in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). While rain is threatening to play spoilsport, it's unlikely to be a complete washout according to people who understand weather conditions here.

Thousands of fans from both countries have crisscrossed the globe to watch their team in action and trust rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to tell you this is another ?match' for them but all the 22 players and the reserves know that this is ‘The Match’. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under whom, India never lost to Pakistan at ICC events, would repeat himself time and again that there is no place for the word ‘revenge’ in a cricket field.

But a lot has changed in the past one year since Shaheen Shah Afridi in an intimidating opening spell gave Pakistan team its first victory in a World Cup across formats. It wasn’t just a match won or a voodoo broken but that 3/31 by Shaheen was also successful in bruising the egos of some of contemporary cricket world's biggest batting stalwarts.

While Rohit, Virat Kohli or KL Rahul aren’t the ones to forget last year’s humiliation in Dubai easily, the fact remains that India as a team has looked slightly under-cooked in recent times.

Match Details

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 16

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: October 23 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 16 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Sindh, Mohammed Shami/Harshal Patel

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi