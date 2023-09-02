IND Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No 3 in Kandy, 3PM IST, September 2

Hosts Pakistan will go up against arch-rivals Team India in their second Group 1 match at the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Babar Azam’s Pakistan have already won their opening Group 1 match over Nepal by 238 runs in Multan on Wednesday and a win over India will ensure that they book their berth in Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma’s India, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. India have won four out of the last five ODIs played against Pakistan – the only defeat coming in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

However, Pakistan are the No. 1 team in ODI cricket at the moment and Team India can’t take them lightly. This will be the first India vs Pakistan ODI since 2019 Cricket World Cup. While Pakistan have already announced their Playing 11 for the clash, India have a lot to ponder over their final 11.



Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are coming back from injuries and have not played ODI cricket for a long time now. India will also consider whether to play all-rounder Shardul Thakur as the third seamer in place of Mohammed Shami with Mohammed Siraj set to partner Bumrah with the new ball.

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: September 2, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf