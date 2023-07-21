IND vs PAK Final In Emerging Asia Cup 2023 As Yash Dhull's India A Beat Bangladesh A By 51 Runs In Semifinal

In an exhilarating encounter at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, India A emerged victorious against Bangladesh A by a commanding 51-run margin in the semi-final of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. India A's disciplined batting and stellar bowling performance proved too much for their opponents, securing them a spot in the tournament's final. Now Yash Dhull's side will play final against Pakistan A on Sunday.

The final of Emerging Asia Cup :

IND A VS PAK A !!!!!!#EmergingAsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/BOoE2ZO55w July 21, 2023

India A won the toss and opted to bat first. Opening batsman Sai Sudharsan set the stage with a composed knock of 21, but it was Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings of 46 that laid the foundation. Contributions from Nikin Jose (29) and skipper Yash Dhull (56) further bolstered the score. However, it was Nishant Sindhu's quickfire 50 off just 31 balls that propelled India A to a respectable total of 211 in 49.1 overs. Bangladesh A's bowlers struggled to contain India A's aggressive approach, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rakibul Hasan being the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each.

Chasing 212 runs, Bangladesh A faced early setbacks as Mohammad Naim's impressive 38-run knock couldn't translate into a substantial partnership. Nishant Sindhu's outstanding bowling wreaked havoc, dismissing key batsmen Tanzid Hasan (15), Zakir Hasan (10), and captain Saif Hassan (22). Mahmudul Hasan Joy fought valiantly with a resilient 46, but Bangladesh A's middle-order collapse proved fatal. Yuvrajsinh Dodiya and Manav Suthar picked up crucial wickets, ensuring Bangladesh A was bundled out for 160 in 34.2 overs.

Nishant Sindhu's all-round brilliance was the turning point of the match, with his explosive half-century and crucial wickets turning the tide in India A's favour. Bangladesh A's inability to capitalize on steady partnerships cost them the match, as India A's bowlers capitalized on the pressure.

India A's bowlers were relentless in their pursuit of victory. Harshit Rana and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya maintained a disciplined line, restricting the scoring opportunities for the Bangladesh A batsmen. Manav Suthar and Riyan Parag's timely breakthroughs further pushed Bangladesh A on the back foot. Ultimately, Nishant Sindhu's sensational four-wicket haul ensured Bangladesh A was dismissed for 160, handing India A a comfortable 51-run triumph.

With this convincing win, India A has secured their place in the final of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Their strong all-around performance, especially under pressure, bodes well for the upcoming title clash.