Virat Kohli Hits Century In 500th International Match, Equals Don Bradman's THIS Record; Twitter Reacts

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone during India vs West Indies 2nd Test at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. In his 500th international match, Kohli slammed his 76th century, which also marked his 29th Test ton. With this magnificent feat, he equalled the legendary Sir Don Bradman's record of scoring the most Test centuries. This article delves into the significance of this accomplishment, Kohli's extraordinary innings, and the reaction it garnered on social media.

A magnificent CENTURY by @imVkohli in his landmark game for #TeamIndia __



This is his 29th _ in Test cricket and 76th overall _#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/tFP8QQ0QHH — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

cre Trending Stories

The Astonishing Century

Facing the West Indies' bowling attack, Virat Kohli showcased his exceptional batting prowess. After initially taking his time to settle in, Kohli steadily built his innings. He expertly drove the ball, cut with precision, and showcased his trademark cover drives, leaving the opposition helpless. His century came in style with a fantastic square drive that found the boundary, drawing a jubilant celebration from the Indian team and the fans. This century not only marked his 29th Test ton but also his 15th away from home, solidifying his reputation as a world-class batsman in all conditions.

Matching Sir Don Bradman's Record

Sir Don Bradman, a cricketing icon, set records that have stood the test of time. Kohli's achievement of matching Bradman's record of most Test centuries is a testament to his consistency, skill, and dedication to the game. The Australian legend's record was considered untouchable for decades, making Kohli's achievement all the more extraordinary. As one of the "Fab Four" of modern cricket, Kohli's name now stands alongside the likes of Bradman in the pantheon of cricketing greats.



Twitter Erupts in Praise

Virat Kohli scored his 76th century in his 500th international match.



A special knock on special occasion! __#ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/p5t2ZTvu1B — Sir BoiesX _ (@BoiesX45) July 21, 2023

Century no 76 for King Kohli _



First Batsman to score a Hundred on 500th match __@imVkohli _ #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/dzFkuDEcSx — Virat Kohli Trends_ (@TrendVirat) July 21, 2023

76th is here!!!

The man has again proven to the world he was, is and will always remain the Greatest player of the Game Virat Kohli Era _#INDvsWI #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/A7TB1941P9 — Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) July 21, 2023

Overseas century for India :-



Sachin Tendulkar - 29



Virat Kohli - 28



We are coming for Sachin Tendulkar __#ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/HSFrr9y5pg July 21, 2023

Following Kohli's century, Twitter erupted with congratulatory messages from fans, cricketing legends, and fellow players. Hashtags such as #KingKohli, #ViratKohliCenturion, and #500thMatchCentury flooded the platform, trending worldwide. Cricket enthusiasts and pundits alike celebrated the Indian skipper's accomplishments and praised his unwavering commitment to the sport. His feat of scoring an overseas Test century after 55 months added to the celebration, indicating that he is back in top form.

Records Galore

Virat Kohli's illustrious career is adorned with numerous records, and his latest century only added to the tally. With 76 international centuries, he leads the pack of active players, leaving behind the likes of Joe Root, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, and Steve Smith. Moreover, in the elite group of the Fab Four, comprising Kohli, Smith, Root, and Kane Williamson, Kohli now holds the third spot with 29 Test centuries.