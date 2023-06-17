'There Is No Point Asking Us If We Will Play In Ahmedabad', PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Says THIS About IND vs PAK Clash In ODI WC

A new discussion has been sparked regarding Pakistan's participation in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after a statement made by Najam Sethi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Sethi emphasized that the decision ultimately lies with the government for approval. He clarified during a press conference that neither the PCB nor the BCCI can make decisions concerning India and Pakistan. When asked about the venue for the India-Pakistan match, Sethi pointed out that it is the responsibility of the respective governments to decide. The final decision will depend on these crucial factors.



Draft schedule of India in World Cup: [Espn Cricinfo]



IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata_ pic.twitter.com/6bur54O2L7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 11, 2023

"The decision lies in the government's hands for approval. As far as India and Pakistan go, neither the PCB nor the BCCI can take decisions. The respective governments can only take decisions," Sethi said during a press conference on Friday. When asked about the venue of India-Pakistan, Sethi responded, "It's our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it's their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad."

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had previously announced a hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023, with Pakistan hosting four matches out of a total of 13, while the remaining nine games will take place in Sri Lanka.

Regarding the hybrid model, the PCB Chairman expressed that it offers a solution to a longstanding issue between India and Pakistan. He explained that due to logistical challenges, teams couldn't play matches in both countries, resulting in the decision to split the matches, with four taking place in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka. Sethi acknowledged that it has been 15 years since India last visited Pakistan and stated that they had only one option, which was to boycott, as India wasn't willing to play a match against them. He added that the implications of a boycott were well understood.

"This hybrid model is a solution to a decade-long problem between India and Pakistan, and to resolve it I have come up with this solution. These four matches could have been more but it was not possible for teams to play here and then go there (Sri Lanka), so therefore it was separated like such that four matches will be played here and rest in Sri Lanka," Sethi further said. "What is it that we have accepted, it has been 15 years since they are not coming, it is nothing new. What we got; they were not giving us one match, we had only one option to boycott. But you know the implication for that," Sethi added.