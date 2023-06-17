Riding Down Memory Lane: Viral Video Resurfaces, Featuring MS Dhoni And S Sreesanth On A Bike Adventure

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is well-known for his unwavering passion for motorcycles. Dhoni possesses an impressive collection of bikes in his garage. A resurfaced video on social media showcases Dhoni riding a motorbike with former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth sitting behind him. Since its posting, the video has been widely shared across social platforms.

Unseen video of our Thala Dhoni with Sreesanth on Bike!! _ pic.twitter.com/YaVLrDGvYB — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) June 14, 2023

MS Dhoni enjoys a massive global fan base, and even after retiring from international cricket, his popularity continues to soar. In the recently concluded IPL 2023, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth championship victory. In the final match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the hero by guiding his team to a 5-wicket triumph. With 10 runs needed off the last 2 balls bowled by Mohit Sharma, Jadeja showcased his brilliance and propelled CSK to their fifth IPL title.

Following the victory, Jadeja took to Twitter to express his gratitude to MS Dhoni. He tweeted, "We did it for the one and only 'MS DHONI'. Mahi bhai, we will do anything for you."

Shortly after the conclusion of IPL 2023, CSK's captain, Dhoni, hinted at the possibility of returning for the next season and playing another year for the Chennai Super Kings. He stated, "Given the circumstances, this would be the best time to announce my retirement. However, the overwhelming love and support I have received throughout this year make it difficult for me to say 'thank you very much' and call it quits.

Instead, I want to work hard for another nine months and return to play at least one more season of the IPL. The final decision will depend on my physical condition, and I have around six to seven months to make that choice. It would be more like a gift from my side. It won't be easy, but it's a gift. Considering the incredible love and affection they have shown me, I believe it's something I owe to the fans."