'India mein dikha denge chakkey': Rizwan's banter with Indian fans goes VIRAL ahead of T20 World Cup clash - WATCH

The India and Pakistan cricket fans are all set for an epic contest between the two teams tomorrrow on October 23 (Sunday) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the T20 World Cup 2022. The match remains under a rain threat as bad weather is expected to play a spoil sport in the match. However, some good news has come from Melbourne which is that the prediction for rain has reduced from 80 percent to 20 percent in the city for October 23. That means we might just see an India vs Pakistan contest, even if it is a rain-curtailed match. It would be interesting to see what team combinations both team make for the Mother of All Clashes on Sunday evening.

Before the game, we have seen pictures of Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, the two captains, having fun during the photoshoot. But some banter has also been happening on the sidelines, not necessarily between the players but the fans and the players. A video has gone viral on the internet in which some Indian fans are having a banter session with Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan. The fans ask Rizwan, who was busy in a nets session, to hit a six. They say: "Ham India se aaye hai, ek chakka maar do." Rizwan gives a reply that makes these fans laugh: "India mein aayenge toh waha dikha denge." Rizwan took potshots at Indians amid the huge controversy that erupted after BCCI secretary Jay Shah's remarks that Pakistan will not host Asia Cup 2022 as India won't travel there for the tournament. Since then a lot has been said from both sides of the border.

The Indian fans did not stop there. They replied: "Modi nahi aane dega (Indian PM Narendra Modi won't allow)".

Watch the video here:

This is a nice banter ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan match on October 23. It is surely going to live up to the hype, but only if rain stays away.