'It Is Unfair...', Misbah-ul-Haq Opens Up On Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Visiting India For ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq has passionately advocated for his country's team to participate in the highly anticipated ODI World Cup, which will be held in India. Misbah firmly believes that denying the opportunity for these arch-rivals to clash on the grandest stage would be an immense disservice to the passionate fans eagerly awaiting this spectacle.

"When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket. Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other," said Misbah, the 49-year-old former Pakistan captain and coach at a event in Karachi, according to News Drum. "It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot.

With his extensive experience as both a player and coach, Misbah has earned more than 11,000 international runs and carries immense respect in the cricketing world. However, due to the strained relations between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that the team's participation in the World Cup is contingent upon government clearance. Geopolitical tensions have previously led India to refuse playing its Asia Cup matches in Pakistan. As a result, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a hybrid model for the tournament, with matches split between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as a neutral venue.

"Certainly Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India," he added. "The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there. Because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions." Misbah also advised the players to just focus on cricket and winning the World Cup.

PCB acting chairman Zaka Ashraf has also been advocating for Pakistan's matches against India to be played on neutral grounds. Yet, Misbah firmly believes that it is high time for Pakistan to play in India and, in turn, host the Indian team on their home turf. He expressed his fondness for playing in India, relishing the pressure and the electric atmosphere created by the enthusiastic crowds. Misbah further emphasized that the Indian conditions suit their team's strengths, and he firmly believes in their capability to perform exceptionally well in the tournament.

Misbah also offered valuable advice to the players, urging them to remain focused solely on cricket and the goal of winning the World Cup. He emphasized the importance of carefully selecting the playing XIs according to specific venues and opposition teams. Former cricketer Shahid Afridi echoed Misbah's sentiments, stating that Pakistan must participate in the World Cup in India. Afridi recognized the challenges associated with playing in India but also highlighted the immense satisfaction and recognition that accompanies success in front of Indian crowds.

Former National Cricket Team Captain and Coach Misbah-ul-Haq, meets and motivates our players as they prepare to travel to Singapore! ____ pic.twitter.com/qrdYuZEcDj — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) July 14, 2023

Afridi expressed confidence in Pakistan's abilities and praised the selection of good venues for their World Cup matches. He believed that with proper planning, Pakistan could excel even if they played in Ahmedabad. Afridi also raised concerns about the frequent changes within the PCB, urging the establishment of a stable system that transcends individual leadership changes. He emphasized the importance of giving cricketers prominent roles in the PCB, as they possess valuable insights into the sport and understand the players' psyche.