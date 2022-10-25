Ind vs Pak: Ravi Shastri opens up about Virat Kohli's masterclass; makes this BIG claim

India and Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 opening match has concluded but it will be talked about for a long and no one is going to forget the masterclass shown by Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain's memorable knock of 53-ball 82 turned the table on Pakistan as India secured a thrilling victory. While everyone is talking about Kohli's blockbuster knock, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri revealed that he was not at all surprised by his performance. It may be recalled that Kohli and Shastri worked together in Team India and share a special bond.

Shastri also claimed that this (Kohli's performance) was bound to happen and he was waiting for it. According to the Indian Express, Shastri said that Kohli's track record in Australia has been superb and the continent's pitches suit him well. "His record against Pakistan has always been good and it was a big situation: cometh the hour, cometh the stage, cometh the man," said Shastri.

The former Indian coach said that he was emotional when Kohli's innings was unfolding. Shastri said that he has seen what Kohli had been through in the last couple of years. He was referring to Kohli's struggle with the form in the last three years as well as the recent controversy related to his ouster from captaincy. Shastri also took a dig at critics who did not stand behind Kohli during his bad patches. "The media and critics have put enough pressure on this uncut diamond and he showed who he is. Chup kar diya na sabko? (Hasn't he silenced everyone?)," remarked Shastri.

Chasing a total of 160 runs set by Pakistan in the stipulated 20 overs, India was staring at a defeat at 31 for 4 with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav back in Pavillion. However, Kohli stitched a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya and helped the team win the crucial match.