IND vs PAK: Sachin Tendulkar Left In Awe With Virat Kohli And KL Rahul's Record-Breaking Partnership, Says THIS
Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for recording the highest partnership in the Asia Cup history during India's clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.
"Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s. One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters - Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches. Well played! Keep it up," said Sachin Tendulkar on X formerly known as Twitter.
The duo achieved the landmark in a Super Four clash. Rahul and Kohli slaughtered Pakistan bowlers as they stitched up an unbeaten 233-run partnership in 194 deliveries. (Watch: Hardik Pandya Cleans Up Babar Azam With A Stunning Delivery, Celebrates With Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Clash)
The duo surpassed Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez, who held the record with their 224-run partnership against India in 2012. The Indian pair got off to a slow start before launching their assault. They helped India post a challenging 356/2 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.
