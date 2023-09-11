Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for recording the highest partnership in the Asia Cup history during India's clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

"Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s. One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters - Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches. Well played! Keep it up," said Sachin Tendulkar on X formerly known as Twitter.

Well played! Keep it up.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yVspWsg4Ax — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2023

The duo achieved the landmark in a Super Four clash. Rahul and Kohli slaughtered Pakistan bowlers as they stitched up an unbeaten 233-run partnership in 194 deliveries. (Watch: Hardik Pandya Cleans Up Babar Azam With A Stunning Delivery, Celebrates With Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Clash)

The duo surpassed Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez, who held the record with their 224-run partnership against India in 2012. The Indian pair got off to a slow start before launching their assault. They helped India post a challenging 356/2 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum. Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.