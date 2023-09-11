Watch: Hardik Pandya Cleans Up Babar Azam With A Stunning Delivery, Celebrates With Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Clash

Hardik Pandya did not get a chance to showcase his batting on Monday (September 11) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the clash between India and Paksitan but he did something extraordinary for his captain Rohit Sharma when he cleaned up Men in Green skipper Babar Azam with a peach of a delivery. Moments later, he celebrated with a very happy Virat Kohli and his teammates.

Pandya utilized the pitch conditions with the ball in his hand as he banged it in hard on a good length and the ball just castled the Pakistan captain's stumps after nipping in (inswinger). It was too good of a delivery even for the number 1 ODI batter on Monday which Hardik Pandya produced. (Follow IND vs PAK LIVE Action Here)

Watch the video here:

What a delivery from Pandya Babar Azam cleaned up #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/CIjyZCgYlJ — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) September 11, 2023

The celebration from Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli after Babar Azam's wicket. pic.twitter.com/wZhHnyC9mB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Earlier, Star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded the highest partnership in the Asia Cup history during India's clash against arch-rival Pakistan.

The duo achieved the landmark in a Super Four clash. Rahul and Kohli slaughtered Pakistan bowlers as they stitched up an unbeaten 233-run partnership in 194 deliveries. The duo surpassed Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez, who held the record with their 224-run partnership against India in 2012. (Watch: KL Rahul's Spectacular Six Against Shadab Khan Goes Viral; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Can't Keep Calm)

The Indian pair got off to a slow start before launching their assault. They helped India post a challenging 356/2 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum. Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls. (With AN inputs)