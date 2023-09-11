PAK 5-0 (1) | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq Start The Chase For Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: What a stunning display of dominance this match has witnessed! Despite facing what was touted as the most formidable bowling attack of the tournament, the Indian batsmen have completely dismantled their opponents. The spectacle began with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill exhibiting remarkable positivity against the new ball. Although Rohit appeared a tad edgy against the pacers, he more than compensated by launching a relentless assault on Shadab Khan, collecting 19 runs in a single over. Both openers notched up fifties before falling in successive overs.

However, a twist of fate arrived in the form of rain, resulting in an extended delay and the subsequent utilization of a reserve day, much to Pakistan's chagrin. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli displayed astute calculation initially, but soon shifted gears against the part-time bowlers, capitalizing on their opportunities with precision. KL Rahul, in particular, made a magnificent return to ODI cricket, showcasing his trademark finesse with elegant flicks and drives en route to another century. On the other hand, Virat Kohli provided a masterclass in quick, intelligent running between the wickets, maintaining a remarkable strike rate of nearly 130, even though he couldn't match Rahul's boundary tally.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.