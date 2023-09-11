PAK 5-0 (1) | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq Start The Chase For Pakistan
India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli cruised India to a massive total.
Trending Photos
Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: What a stunning display of dominance this match has witnessed! Despite facing what was touted as the most formidable bowling attack of the tournament, the Indian batsmen have completely dismantled their opponents. The spectacle began with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill exhibiting remarkable positivity against the new ball. Although Rohit appeared a tad edgy against the pacers, he more than compensated by launching a relentless assault on Shadab Khan, collecting 19 runs in a single over. Both openers notched up fifties before falling in successive overs.
However, a twist of fate arrived in the form of rain, resulting in an extended delay and the subsequent utilization of a reserve day, much to Pakistan's chagrin. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli displayed astute calculation initially, but soon shifted gears against the part-time bowlers, capitalizing on their opportunities with precision. KL Rahul, in particular, made a magnificent return to ODI cricket, showcasing his trademark finesse with elegant flicks and drives en route to another century. On the other hand, Virat Kohli provided a masterclass in quick, intelligent running between the wickets, maintaining a remarkable strike rate of nearly 130, even though he couldn't match Rahul's boundary tally.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Beautiful Start By Bumrah
In Jasprit Bumrah's first over, he impressively generated swing. Fakhar Zaman faced a series of deliveries, including a swinging outswinger. Bumrah conceded five wides with wayward line. There was a half-hearted LBW appeal, but the ball had pitched outside leg. Bumrah's return was marked by notable swing, but Zaman defended without attempting a shot.
Live Score PAK 5/0 (1) CRR: 5 REQ: 7.18
Pakistan need 352 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Records Tumble
Kohli and Rahul's 233-run partnership for the 3rd wicket became India's second-highest. Kohli also reached 13,000 ODI runs in 267 innings, fastest ever. His recent Colombo scores include four centuries. The duo set the highest ODI Asia Cup partnership, and Kohli joined the club of Indian batsmen scoring centuries at No.3 and No.4 in an ODI. These records highlighted the game's brilliance.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill After 1st Innings
'Very special for us. He (Rahul) was playing his first match after coming back from injury and to be able to score a century in these conditions was pretty magnificent. Obviously Virat Bhai also completed his century and got to 13000 runs which shows his great inspiration to all of us. The ball was doing a little bit in the initial period and they also bowled well with the new ball, but it was important for us to take them on and put the bad balls away to put the pressure back on them. I think he (Shaheen) was trying to attack the wickets and I wanted to show intent, worked for me yesterday. There's a bit of seam movement and once the ball gets older we have to mix it up with slower ones, I found it difficult when they were mixing up their length and pace.'
LIVE IND vs PAK: Injury Issues For Pakistan
Pakistan missed Haris Rauf due to injury. Naseem Shah bowled well but went wicketless, Shaheen struggled, and Faheem Ashraf was economical until the end. Now, a challenging chase awaits Babar's team.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India On Top After 1st Innings
What a dominating performance! The highly regarded opposition bowling attack was outplayed by India. Openers Rohit and Shubman Gill set a positive tone. Rohit overcame early nerves, taking on Shadab Khan for a 19-run over. Both got fifties before rain intervened, leading to a reserve day. KL Rahul and Kohli started cautiously but later capitalized on part-timers, with KL making a brilliant comeback, and Kohli showcasing superb running between the wickets.
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Fewest innings to 13000 ODI runs
267 - Virat Kohli*
321 - Sachin Tendulkar
341 - Ricky Ponting
363 - Kumar Sangakkara
416 - Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli has made history today after his 47th ODI century, what a player.
LIVE IND vs PAK: India post 356 runs
Team India have posted 356 runs and all thanks to Virat Kohli 122* (94) and KL Rahul 111* (106), what a performance by these India stars, they left nothing in the tank today against the Pakistan bowling attack who surely missed Haris Rauf a lot today.
India: 356/2 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Another blow to Pakistan
Naseem Shah has walked out of the field as he got injured. Iftikhar Ahmed completes the 48th over. Now Pakistan have one over left with Kohli and Rahul both in the middle.
IND: 339/2 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kohli joins party
Virat Kohli completes his hundred in just 84 balls. He becomes the fastest batter to complete 13,000 ODI runs today and what a time to score a century for his side.
IND: 330/2 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Century Alert!
KL Rahul is back! He has smoked the Pakistan bowling attack today all over the park. He completes the hundred in 100 balls and what it means to him can be seen on his face.
IND: 319/2 (47 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India on top
India on top of this contest with over 300 runs on the board in the middle. Both Kohli and Rahul are in brilliant rhythm at the moment.
IND: 307/2 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul inching close to ton
KL Rahul can score a hundred today, he is batting on 95 runs off 96 balls at the moment. With 10 four and two maximums, Rahul has showed pure class today against Pakistan.
IND: 300/2 (45 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Kohli, Rahul on fire
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have scored 35 runs from the last four overs and they will go hard on the Pakistan bowlers now.
IND: 286/2 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Big over
16 runs from that Iftikhar Ahmed over and it was a much-needed one for Team India. Finally, they get the run-rate going up. Pakistan in deep trouble at the moment.
IND: 280/2 (43 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul packs Afridi
KL Rahul smashes one past point for a four against Shaheen Afridi, he looks in a mood to get India close to 350 runs on the board.
IND: 264/2 (42 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Positive sign for Pakistan
Iftikhar bowls the first of the last ten overs and it goes for only four runs. Will India attack now or play slow and safe?
IND: 255/2 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: 60 balls more
Just 60 balls left for India with 8 wickets in hand, both batters are settled in the middle and soon Shaheen Shah Afridi will come into the attack.
IND: 251/2 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli hits another fifty against Pakistan, this time he took 55 balls to complete the half-century. India on top at the moment, they will look to score over 300 runs for sure.
IND: 243/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score & Updates: Drinks break
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle for India with just 12 overs left at the moment. It is time for a drinks break at the moment and surely India will attack after it.
IND: 237/2 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Problems for Pakistan
Pakistan have a lot to think about at the moment as Shadab Khan only has one over left now. Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack now as Babar Azam looks to find a wicket.
IND: 231/2 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Good one for Pakistan
Faheem Ashraf bowls a good over for Pakistan now just three runs from it. India can go all guns blazing now with 8 wickets in hand and 14 overs left.
IND: 225/2 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rahul in redemption mode
KL Rahul smashes one over mid-wicket against Shadab Khan and that has to be the shot of the match. Kohli and Rohit left in awe with the shot from Rahul.
IND: 225/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: India on top
KL Rahul has completed his fifty and what a knock it is from the batter who is coming back from a long-term injury. Five fours and a maximum so far from him.
IND: 211/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Iftikhar attacked
Iftikhar Ahmed is being attack by both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Another expensive over for Pakistan, they are really missing Haris Rauf at the moment.
IND: 204/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Afridi comes in
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul now face Shaheen Shah Afridi now as captain Babar Azam wants to find a wicket to put some pressure on Team India.
IND: 193/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Rahul on fire
KL Rahul takes on Iftikhar Ahmed with a four and a maximum. It looks like he will target the part-time bowler today.
IND: 175/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Rahul takes charge
KL Rahul showing no signs of defensive approach at the moment. He takes on Shaheen Shah Afridi with a boundary beating the fielder at point with an aggresive cut.
IND: 175/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Iftikhar comes in
The part-time bowler has come into the attack and it looks like he will be the one both Indian batters will take charge against.
IND: 167/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Review wasted
Pakistan have lost another review and now they are left with zero reviews. Virat Kohli nicked the ball off his thigh pad but Babar Azam was keen to take the risk.
IND: 165/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Haris comes in for Rauf
Mohammad Haris has come in as a substitute for Haris Rauf. Faheem Ashraf bowls from the other end after Naseem Shah's over. Kohli and Rahul taking the slow and steady approach.
IND: 155/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Naseem steaming
Naseem Shah is steaming in with some serious pace and swing at the moment. He is likely to take a wicket today, both Kohli and Rahul look impressed with the Pakistan bowler.
IND: 152/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Action begins
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli resume the play from 24.1 overs as Shadab Khan comes in to complete his over from yesterday. The weather conditions look fine at the moment.
IND: 150/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Action to begin soon
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be coming out shortly at 4:40 PM (IST) to continue the innings. Will Pakistan have a replacement bowler in place of Haris Rauf? Let's find out when they come out in the field.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Good news
The match will begin at 4:40 PM (IST), the officials have confirmed. A big blow to Pakistan as the news is out that Haris Rauf will not bowl in the Asia Cup now. He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday. He was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He is under the observation of the team’s medical panel.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Inspection time
An inspection by the umpires will take place at 4:30 PM (IST) at the Colombo stadium. Hopefully, a positive update is coming our way so that we can have a cricket match between the two rival teams today.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Emerging stars
Asia Cup 2023 has not had all the games played but some of them were played with young stars and future prodigies showing their clash.
5 Emerging Stars To Watch Out For From Asia Cup 2023 - In Pics
LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Covers peeled off
A small number of covers are getting off with caution but we don't know the motive behind it - whether it is to check the condition or to get the ground going for the clash.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rain not going away
The covers are still and there is nothing to update at the moment from the conditions of Colombo. Let's hope we can have a game of cricket today if the weather decides to let us have one.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain again
Players look eager to get on the field and get some action of cricket today but rain has again frustrated them and the cricket fans who were desperately waiting for the game to take place.
LIVE IND vs PAK Reserve Day: Start delayed
Match start has been delayed due to wet outfield. Hopefully, the game will begin very soon. The groundstaff are working their best to get the conditions ready.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul & Kohli to carry
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will resume the innings of India from 147 runs with a loss of two wickets. Pakistan bowlers will look to get the wickets as soon as the game will begin.
LIVE IND vs PAK Reserve Day: Weather Update
The chances of rain on the reserve day of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash are also very high. Pakistan's legendary cricketer Wasim Akram also shared some news during commentary.
Another weather update only for you guys . #PakvsIndia #AsiaCup23 #colomboweather #crazyweather pic.twitter.com/alXk0YF2ht
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 11, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shaheen Afridi vs Virat Kohli match-up will be key, says Mohd Kaif
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes that match-up between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Virat Kohli will be key in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. "Shaheen will continue to bring the ball in, bowling his inswing. He has told it himself that his game plan is very simple, bring the ball in and fast, whatever the batsman wants to do let him, his game plan is straightforward - bring the ball in, hit the pad and hit the stumps. So it will be exciting to see Virat Kohli in the form he is in to take him on; it is the most key matchup of the game," Kaif said.
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Jasprit Bumrah thanks Shaheen Afridi
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah thanks Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for his amazing gesture of giving a gift to Bumrah on the birth of his first child.
Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always._ @iShaheenAfridi
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 11, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: How can India qualify for final
If Team India's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan gets washed out due to rain on the Reserve Day on Monday, both teams will be getting one points each.
Here's how Team India can qualify for the final if match against Pakistan is washed out due to rain.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Live Updates: Pakistan team official caught visiting casino
Pakistan team media manager Umar Farooq Kalson has been caught on camera visiting a casino in Colombo ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India. Read all about it HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day: Top matches which went into Reserve Day
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was one of the match which went into Reserve Day. Here are the other top matches which were played on Reserve Day...
Some famous games that went to the Reserve Day
Ind vs Pak 2023
IPL Final 2023
WTC Final 2021
Ind vs NZ SF WC 2019
Ind vs SL Final CT 2002
Eng vs Ind WC 1999
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 10, 2023
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has broken Chris Gayle's record of most sixes by a visiting player in Sri Lanka. Rohit now has 33 as compared to 30 by Gayle.
Rohit Sharma now has the most international sixes by a visiting player in Sri Lanka.
33 - Rohit Sharma__
30 - Chris Gayle__
30 - Shane Watson__
29 - Shahid Afridi__
25 - Suresh Raina__#AsiaCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/lydxlYBog2
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Ticket information for Monday
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have provided the ticket information for the Reserve Day of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Monday. Check HERE...
Ticket-holders for today's game will be able to utilise their tickets for the reserve day. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/7eUWrK0diR
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rohit Sharma's unique sixes record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma smashed his 15th six in the first over of the ODI match. Rohit Sharma holds the record among Indian batter with Virender Sehwag in 2nd place with 9 sixes.
Most 6s for India in 1st over
15 - Rohit Sharma*
9 - Virender Sehwag
5 - Ishan Kishan
3 - KL Rahul
1 - Murali Vijay
1 - Prithvi shaw
1 - Yusuf Pathan
1 - Suryakumar
1 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
(Stats since 2002)#INDvPAK
— ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rain saved Pakistan, says Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes rain in Colombo has saved Babar Azam's Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India. "Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy," Shoaib Akhtar captioned the post.
Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy pic.twitter.com/KiY8Mbzl77
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 10, 2023
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check weather prediction for Monday
Will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo get washed out on the Reserve Day on Monday?
Check Colombo's weather prediction for Monday HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India set to resume on Reserve Day
Team India innings will resume at 24.1 overs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match's Reserve Day on Monday. This is the only Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2023 which has a Reserve Day. Will the Super 4 match finally finish on the Reserve Day?
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kohli milestone loading
Virat Kohli is just 90 runs away from completing 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. He can join the likes of Tendulkar, Ponting and more elite names tomorrow if he scores them.
LIVE IND vs PAK: All eyes on Rahul
KL Rahul will continue India's innings with Virat Kohli tomorrow and it will be a big test for both batters infront of a fresh Pakistan bowling lineup. Afridi, Rauf and Naseem Shah will be keen on getting India out early.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Are Ready For Reserve Day?
A rainy day in Colombo has forced the game to move to reserve day so get ready for action at 3 PM (IST) tomorrow.
UPDATE - Play has been called off due to persistent rains
See you tomorrow (reserve day) at 3 PM IST
Scorecard https://t.co/kg7Sh2t5pM #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/7thgTaGgYf
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul equals Kohli's record
Rahul reached the 2000-run mark in just 53 innings, equalling Virat Kohli's record. Both Kohli and Rahul accomplished this feat in the same number of innings.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Bumrah gifted by Afridi
Shaheen Afridi presented India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah a special gift after the game moved to the reserve day. Bumrah recently became a father as he welcomed a baby boy in his family.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Sri Lanka Cricket Board trolled
Fans were irritated by the weather in Sri Lanka during the India vs Pakistan clash for the second time when rain washed out the mega clash.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Get set for Reserve Day
Good news is that we will have a full 50-over game tomorrow on the Reserve Day between India and Pakistan. Rain spoiled the fun in Colombo today but hopefully we will have a full game tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Play called off
The play has been called off for today and we will have a 50-over game tomorrow. The action will begin at 3 PM (IST) tomorrow. It was going to be begin at 9 PM but rain returned to make all the cricket fans wait one more day for the mega clash's result.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain returns
Just as everything was getting set for the play to resume again, rain has returned to spoil the party in Colombo and it looks like we will not have a game today. Let's hope for the best.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Third inspection
The third inspection will take place at 8:30 PM (IST) and the umpires have said we can have a game of cricket today if the weather conditions allow us. The play may begin at 9 PM (IST).
Why Rohit Sharma And Co Would Not Be Interested To Play On Reserve Day If Rain Spoils Match Today?
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Inspection underway
The umpires are out on the inspection of the pitch but the conditions don't look very pretty at the moment. A lot of damps can be seen but let's hope for a positive update.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Game to begin?
The pitch inspection has been done and the umpires are having a chat with Dravid and Rohit. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also given an update from the officials.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Conditions update
There was an inspection supposed to take place at 7:30 PM (IST) but we still don't have an update from the middle. Will it be moved to the Reserve Day or will we have a game of cricket today?
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Umpire chats with Rohit
The umpires are seen having a chat with Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his reaction is not telling any good story. It looks like we will have to wait for quite some time now.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Decision At 7:30 PM
A pitch inspection is scheduled for 7:30 PM. It's important to keep in mind that, especially with the World Cup looming, the umpires and team management are cautious about not exposing the players to unnecessary risks. As much as we're eager to witness the players back on the field, we must exercise patience and refrain from rushing things.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Umpires Having Word With Captains
Moments ago, the umpire engaged in a conversation with Rohit Sharma, and subsequently, the Indian captain conveyed a message to his teammates while gesturing towards a specific area of the ground. It's likely that the persistent issue remains the damp patch, signalling that we might have to exercise some more patience before play can resume.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Reserve Day
Checkout the details for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day rules and more if the clash today gets washed out due to rain.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Cut-off time
The cut-off time for a 20-over game is 10:36 PM (IST) and if India don't get to bat again, Pakistan will be handed a DLS revised target.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops
The rain has stopped in Colombo but it will take the groundstaff some time to get the conditions ready for a cricket match.
#INDvsPAK : The rain has stopped, and the covers are being removed slowly. There is plenty of water on the field. Overs will be reduced from 18.22 pic.twitter.com/CgqHhfXZNZ
— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Overs deduction begins
The deadline for before the game started losing overs was 6:22 PM (IST) and it has begun now. Still awaiting for an official update from the officials present at the venue.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Weather Update
There is some activity on the ground with the covers. Some areas are being peeled off which is a good sign but we still don't have an update yet.
IND: 147/2 (24.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Why half stadium is empty?
Unfortunately, the prices of the tickets for the India vs Pakistan were too high for the Sri Lanka cricket fans. Almost 1100 percent more than compared to other games.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Weather update
Nothing good to update about from Colombo's Sri Lanka. The covers are still in the place and it looks like we can expect the game to get shifted to tomorrow if it stays like this only.
IND: 147/2 (24.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Rain scenario
By the looks of it, rain is not looking in a mood to go away soon and if India do not get a chance to bat again. Below are the predicted targets which Babar Azam and co could be asked to chase.
206 runs in 24 overs
181 runs in 20 overs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rain getting heavy
The scenes are not looking very pretty for a cricket match to continue at the moment. Let's hope it goes away from Colombo pretty soon so fans can enjoy the mega clash.
Watch the video of Fakhar Zaman helping groundstaff to put covers on here
LIVE IND vs PAK: Bad news
The rain is getting heavier in Colombo and scenes do not look pretty at the moment. Fans and everyone hoping it is just a passing shower. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rain stops play : Heavy rain at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, ground staff struggling to cover the ground #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/fPgMVJDElw
— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 10, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rain stops play
Rain stops play as the players run back to the dugout and the groundstaff bring the covers on the field. Haris Rauf gets close to removing KL Rahul in that one but the India batter survived.
IND: 146/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Maiden over
Maiden over from Shadab Khan as KL Rahul takes no risk against the leg-spinner. Pakistan continue attack with Haris Rauf and Shadab.
IND: 140/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Rahul to carry
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will have to carry India from here with a solid partnership in the middle. Pakistan are looking for wickets in desperation at the moment.
IND: 140/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rauf comes in
Babar brings in his big gun, Haris Rauf is into the attack as Pakistan search for a wicket to get them going. Rahul and Kohli keen on building up a partnership.
IND: 137/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rauf comes in
Babar brings in his big gun, Haris Rauf is into the attack as Pakistan search for a wicket to get them going. Rahul and Kohli keen on building up a partnership.
IND: 137/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Afridi, Khan attack
Pakistan are coming in with Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. No signs of Haris Rauf at the moment. Babar Azam with some really interesting bowling picks.
IND: 135/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Big test for Rahul
KL Rahul has walked in at number 4 for Team India and he is facing Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi now alo ng side Virat Kohli in the middle.
IND: 131/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 58 (52) caught by Agha Salman bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan take two wickets in blink of an eye. Talk about impact, Afridi returns and gets the job done.
IND: 118/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma 56 (49) caught by Faheem Ashraf bowled by Shadab Khan. Pakistan finally get the first wicket they were looking for. Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 now.
IND: 118/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan coming in hard
Pakistan are coming in hard in search of wickets but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill look in a mood to smash centuries against their arch-rivals.
IND: 118/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rohit hits fifty
Rohit Sharma smashes fifty, he is batting on 55 off 46 balls with six fours and 4 maximums so far. Shadab Khan has conceded 31 runs from his first two overs.
IND: 115/0 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Pakistan desperate for wicket
Pakistan are desperate for a wicket now as both Rohit and Gill get settle in the middle. Shadab Khan will continue the attack for India now.
IND: 103/0 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Gill hits fifty
Shubman Gill completes his fifty in just 37 balls with 10 boundaries so far. What a knock from the opener. Shadab Khan on the other end taken to the cleaners by Rohit.
IND: 96/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf comes in
Pakistan bring in Haris Rauf into the attack now. Both batters in the middle are batting in brilliant rhythm. Shadab Khan joins the attack.
IND: 77/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: India on top
Team India are in a brilliant spot at the moment with Gill and Rohit well settled in the middle. Shubman is about to complete his fifty, just three more runs required.
IND: 69/0 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rohit joins party
Rohit Sharma joins the party with Shubman Gill, he smashes two boundaries on the leg-side off Naseem Shah. India finish the powerplay with runs on the board.
IND: 61/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Gill on fire
Shubman Gill is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment, he is taking on every bowler in this powerplay. Nine boundaries for the young right-hander so far.
IND: 53/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Gill dropped
A chance was there for Pakistan to get Shubman Gill out but a major confusion between slips and the wicket-keeper gets the India batter a lifeline.
IND: 47/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Faheem into the attack
Shaheen Shah Afridi has left the field for some treatment. It looks like he injured his fingers while attempting a catch. Faheem Ashraf has come into the attack in place of him.
IND: 38/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Naseem on fire
Naseem Shah steaming in with some serious pace in Colombo, Rohit Sharma looks very uncomfortable against him at the moment. A much needed maiden over for Pakistan from Shah bowled.
IND: 37/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Gill in the groove
Shubman Gill looks in redemption mode today, he is batting on 25 runs off just 13 balls along with captain Rohit Sharma on 10 off 17.
IND: 37/0 (5 Overs)