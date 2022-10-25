IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam 'captaincy is like sacred cow’, says former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez

India versus Pakistan T20 World cup match played on Melbourne Cricket ground turned out to be one of the most thrilling matches in recent times, resulting in India beating Pakistan on the last delivery. The win has been mostly credited to Virat Kohli's batting performance. Though, the Babar Azam-led team was ahead in most parts of India's batting innings but didn't manage to get the win because of a multitude of reasons. However, the struggle on the ground was over with the match, but the struggle outside of the ground for the Pakistan team's captain Babar Azam is yet to be addressed.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez slammed Babar Azam for his decisions in the recent match. Hafeez mentioned that the captain has been taking some wrong decisions for the past three games, consecutively and yet being pampered like a "holy cow" who will not face criticism for his captaincy.

In a statement to Rahi Cricket, Hafeez said, "Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. It's the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar's captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32 he will learn. In today's match, from the 7th over till the 11th over, when India were struggling for even 4 runs an over, why did Babar not fulfill the spin quota overs in that time frame?"

It is to be noted in the recent India vs Pakistan game Babar saved one over of the left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for last, which eventually became the turning point of the match. The men in blue took the opportunity and used it in their favour. Worsening things for Pakistan in the last over, came the no-ball, wide balls and runs through byes. At last, came the six, ceasing the match for India. India defeated Pakistan for the sixth time in T20 World matches, and Pakistan must now win every match to have a chance of making the semifinals.