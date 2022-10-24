IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam does a MS Dhoni, offers 'Business Class Seat' to a Pakistani pacer- Check Reason

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the most down-to-earth cricketers in the world. His gesture of giving the trophy to the youngsters of the team and standing in the corner of the group photo has become a culture in the Indian cricket team. There were reports that MS even gave his business-class seat to any of his team members or even anyone on the flight. A similar kind of incident took place with the Pakistan cricket team where captain Babar Azam offered his business class seat to one of his pacer bowlers on their way to Perth from Melbourne after facing a defat against India.

Many journalists in Australia reporting Babar Azam offered his business class seat to one of his pace bowlers, to allow him to have extra leg room. The flight to Perth is 4.5 hrs. Class!



The planes are small and there isn't space in business class for entire squad. #T20WorldCup — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 24, 2022

A senior Journalist from Pakistan has tweeted," Many journalists in Australia reporting Babar Azam offered his business class seat to one of his pace bowlers, to allow him to have extra leg room. The flight to Perth is 4.5 hrs. Class! The planes are small and there isn't space in business class for the entire squad. #T20WorldCup."

Back in 2020, a viral video from CSK's flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had gone viral on social media, wherein Dhoni was seen talking to teammates. But, a Twitter user, who shared the video, claimed that Dhoni had offered him his seat, saying "Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy."

After the loss, Pakistan coach Matthew Hayden along with skipper Babar Azam talked to the team giving them a sigh of relief to not take any pressure now. In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar was seen comforting his players who were shaken-up by the defeat against India, especially Mohammad Nawaz.

"No one should point fingers on one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick to together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them," said Babar.