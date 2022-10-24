NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam does a MS Dhoni, offers 'Business Class Seat' to a Pakistani pacer- Check Reason

After the loss, Pakistan coach Matthew Hayden along with skipper Babar Azam talked to the team giving them a sigh of relief to not take any pressure now.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam does a MS Dhoni, offers 'Business Class Seat' to a Pakistani pacer- Check Reason

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the most down-to-earth cricketers in the world. His gesture of giving the trophy to the youngsters of the team and standing in the corner of the group photo has become a culture in the Indian cricket team. There were reports that MS even gave his business-class seat to any of his team members or even anyone on the flight. A similar kind of incident took place with the Pakistan cricket team where captain Babar Azam offered his business class seat to one of his pacer bowlers on their way to Perth from Melbourne after facing a defat against India.

Also Read: Why was Virat Kohli given three byes after being bowled on a free hit? - Check ICC Rules

A senior Journalist from Pakistan has tweeted," Many journalists in Australia reporting Babar Azam offered his business class seat to one of his pace bowlers, to allow him to have extra leg room. The flight to Perth is 4.5 hrs. Class! The planes are small and there isn't space in business class for the entire squad. #T20WorldCup."

Back in 2020, a viral video from CSK's flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had gone viral on social media, wherein Dhoni was seen talking to teammates. But, a Twitter user, who shared the video, claimed that Dhoni had offered him his seat, saying "Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy."

After the loss, Pakistan coach Matthew Hayden along with skipper Babar Azam talked to the team giving them a sigh of relief to not take any pressure now. In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar was seen comforting his players who were shaken-up by the defeat against India, especially Mohammad Nawaz.

"No one should point fingers on one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick to together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them," said Babar.

Live Tv

Ind vs PakIND vs PAK news updateIND vs PAK newsIND vs PAK updateT20 World Cup 2022T20 world cup 2022 news updateT20 world cup 2022 newsT20 world cup 2022 updateBabar AzamBabar Azam news updateBabar Azam newsBabar Azam updateMS DhoniMS Dhoni news updateMS Dhoni NewsMS Dhoni update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022