IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam gets success mantra from PCB chief Ramiz Raja in a last-minute chat

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: The much-billed clash between India and Pakistan is likely to start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia at 1.30 pm and the atmosphere is already electrified. While today's clash will renew the rivalry between the two teams, both India and Pakistan will look to win their opening bout. Pakistan comes to the T20 World Cup 2022 with a lot of confidence that it got from its performance in the previous edition of the T20 world cup where it not only defeated India but also secured a place in the Semi-Finals while India was knocked out early. India, on the other hand, will aim to look past the nightmare of the previous edition and bring home the T20 world cup after a gap of around 15 years.

India and Pakistan are again coming face to face in a world cup match after almost a year as they last played in Dubai on October 24, 2021. Since then, both teams have worked on their weaknesses and this clash is likely to take the rivalry to the next level. Ahead of the India-Pakistan match, Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief Ramiz Raja revealed that he told Pakistani captain Babar Azam to not settle for less than the world cup trophy.

In a conversation with Geo TV of Pakistan, Ramiz Raja revealed his last-minute chat with Babar Azam. Raja said that he told Azam to only dream about winning the T20 World Cup and not to have any second option in his mind. Raja sent out a message to the Pakistan team that they shouldn't think about anything less than winning the trophy.

Raja said that the World Cup is a mind game and a task of not losing courage. It may be recalled that Raja was also a part of the Pakistani team that won the 1992 ODI World Cup in Australia. Raja also revealed that he gave tips to Azam about Australian conditions as well.